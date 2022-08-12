American Express Celebrates US Open with NYC Pickleball Court & Lounge





While we’re still weeks away from the US Open and Serena Williams’ final bow to retirement, American Express is gearing up for the annual tournament with its own Soho pop-up. As the tennis world’s biggest names descend on New York City, Amex has teamed up with Break the Love to create a rooftop pickleball court and US Open-themed lounge in Showfields that will mirror the fan experience at the tournament itself. As part of the partnership, the drop-in tennis club and credit company are creating an immersive experience with a bookable rooftop pickleball court and ping pong tables. Occupying Showfields’ fourth-floor loft, the Card Member Lounge will feature Gray Goose Honey Deuce popsicles, US Open-inspired nail art courtesy of Chillhouse, and an American Express Pro Shop featuring exclusive Amex x Break the Love merchandise made with Wilson.

The partnership also includes an IRL element to get players on the field. Tennis fans get access to 10,000 court reservations throughout the New York City area, while card members can unlock special peak hour access with their Amex card. “We are excited to welcome tennis fans from around the world to the US Open and to bring some of that experience to hundreds of courts in the greater NYC area through our new partnership with Break the Love, Chief Marketing Officer at American Express’s Elizabeth Rutledge said in a press release, “As tennis continues to gain popularity and millions of people are taking up the sport for the first time, we are excited to work with our partners to connect new fans with the game.” The pop-up is open on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 August between 12:00 and 19:00, and on Monday 15 August from 12:00 to 15:00.

