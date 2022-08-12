



Afghanistan will take on Ireland in the second T20I in Belfast on August 11. They lost the first T20I and are behind 0-1 in the series. This is going to be a must-win game for the Afghan side if they want to take the series to the decider. The matches are important for Afghanistan’s build-up to the Asian Cup and the T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan placed 168/7 in first batting with contributions from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26) and Usman Ghani (59). Ibrahim Zadran scored 29 from 18 balls in the middle order to take his side past 160. However, the score was not enough as Ireland won the match with a ball left. Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie and wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker scored the 1950s to help the squad win the match and take the lead. Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi regretted that there were not 15-20 ore barrels of their total total. He also said that the side will come back better in the next game. “This is the first game we played as a team in about 1 month, it was a pretty good game but we came up about 15-20 runs short. Usman played really well, he’s doing well in domestic cricket. We need to work on our line and length, the first 6 overs we were a bit off” said Nabi. Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie scored key points and was delighted after his side won again. He was fired far too often in the recent past for low scores. “We managed to get a solid platform today and the threat of spider was well navigated. It’s great to have so many bowling options, everyone is doing their part with the ball. We knew we could chase this, our bowlers bent to the plans” said Balbirnie. IRE vs AFG Weather forecast and pitch report from Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast Afghanistan Tour of Ireland 2022, 2nd T20I The competition kicks off on Wednesday, August 11 at 8:00 PM IST, which is 3:30 PM local time. The temperature is expected to be around 26 to 30 degrees on match day with the overall weather warm and full of sunshine. So far, 27 T20Is have been played at this venue, with 15 games won by the team hitting first and 11 winning second. The average score is around 130, but for the second T20I a score of around 16-180 is expected. Also Read:Asia Cup 2022: Unless Team Is Settled It Doesn’t Make Sense Former Pakistan Players Demand PCB Multiple Changes To Asia Cup Squad

