What We Learned About LSU Football’s Position Combat From Open Practice | LSU

With a group full of transfer cornerbacks, LSU didn’t know what to expect from the secondary entering preseason camp, but after Thursdays open practice, head coach Brian Kelly expressed more confidence than he had before.

I just feel now that the concerns we had there are starting to be alleviated by the production and the piece, Kelly said. “Not by wishing and hoping.

The most consistent first grouping in the secondary during the fully lined session was McNeese State transfer cornerback Colby Richardson, Oklahoma State transfer cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, redshirt sophomore safety Major Burns, senior safety Jay Ward and redshirt freshman nickel safety Sage Ryan.

Junior UL transfer Mekhi Garner and real freshman Jaelyn Davis-Robinson turned in on the corner along with Arkansas transfer nickel Greg Brooks Jr. and Arkansas transfer safety Joe Foucha to the second team. Foucha and Brooks are proven Southeastern Conference starters who can showcase LSU’s talent in safety.

Ohio State transfer cornerback Sevyn Banks was still limited as he returns from injury. Kelly said that Banks has been given permission for 7-on-7 practice and that he took some photos of the first team during that portion of the practice.

But Richardson, a late addition this summer who Kelly said can compete for us right away, and Davis-Robinson have allayed most of the concerns by providing more options that LSU can rely on.

An area that has been our focus, Kelly said, is now starting to look like an area of ​​great depth.

Is LSU getting closer to a QB? Thursday's training seemed to give some clues.

At the start of an open practice Thursday morning, red shirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier trotted slowly onto the outside fields. He followed…

Tight ends that go up?

Tight end was considered another concern for most of the year, with Kelly saying LSU would not use multiple tight end sets as it wanted this summer due to position depth issues.

It may still not be a strength, but offensive coordinator and coach Mike Denbrock said earlier this week that he’s seen a pretty dramatic improvement from where we were in the spring.

Then the tight ends made multiple plays on Thursday, with graduate Nick Storz and junior Kole Taylor catching passes.

After that, Kelly highlighted freshman Mason Taylor. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor wasn’t originally expected to play much this year.

If you’re a Tiger fan, you don’t want to miss this newsletter. Register today.

Probably one of the most pleasant surprises was Mason Taylor, Kelly said. He is ready to help us win this year. He’s going to play for us. He has been excellent. I feel so much better about that position because of his presence and the way he showed himself.

Scott Rabalais: The picture is incomplete, but Jayden Daniels leads LSU's QB race

The leaden skies over LSU’s football practice fields occasionally made up for their threat of dumping rain on the Tigers for Thursday morning practices.

Competitions in special teams

At the moment, Jay Bramblett, transfer gambler at Notre Dame, is the only specialist who calls Kelly a starter. The rest of them, from kicker to point returner, are not settled yet.

LSU has a few options in return: Banks, Ryan, sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers and freshman walk-on wide receiver Javen Nicholas. Kelly said Nicholas, a freshman at St. Augustine High School, was excellent.

Point return is one we spent a lot of time on, Kelly said. We probably have four guys who are very capable. We actually tried to work on some of the nuances in the ball following position to really separate because we feel like we have four guys that are really good.

As for who will field field goals and extra points, no one has yet stood out as the clear starter. LSU has real freshman Nathan Dibert, redshirt freshman Damian Ramos, sophomore Ezekeal Mata and Northwestern graduate transfer Trey Finison.

The field goal and extra point is still a very competitive situation, Kelly said. We think that’s wide open.

Kelly also said the team has not yet conducted kick-off coverage, but it will begin tomorrow. Wedge blocking, in which blockers run shoulder-to-shoulder to form a shield for the kick returner, has been banned from the college game, so Kelly hopes to create one returner who can catch fairly and one who can punch and go.

An LSU defender has decided to enter the transfer portal

LSU junior defensive back Jordan Toles entered the transfer portal, he confirmed to The Advocate.

Lagniappe

  • The offensive starting line remained the same for most of the camp with freshman Will Campbell at left tackle, fifth year senior TreMond Shorts at left guard, sophomore Garrett Dellinger at center, redshirt sophomore Miles Frazier at right guard and redshirt junior Anthony Bradford at grab right.
  • Concerned about the options behind BJ Ojulari, LSU considered playing senior Ali Gaye on both the defensive side and Jack linebacker. But Kelly said redshirt junior Desmond Little has emerged as a quality backup to Ojulari, allowing us to bolster that group and allow Gaye to focus on the defensive end.
  • Women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey watched training from the sidelines.
  • On the injury front, redshirt freshman wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., sophomore receiver Jack Bech, sophomore safety Matthew Langlois and sophomore cornerback Damarius McGhee rehabilitated on the athletic trainers side.

