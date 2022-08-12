Tennis stars: Serena Williams another realm | United States

Serena Williams during a match at the Eastbourne Tournament in late June. Mike Hewitt (Getty Images)

The term retirement does not appear in the Serena Williams dictionary. It is not a modern word, thought the 40-year-old American tennis star, winner of 23 Grand Slams, who announced on Tuesday that she will hang up her racket in a few weeks. After winning everything in her sport, the most successful tennis player of the Open era has decided it is time for her to leave the sport. But she’s not going to lie on the couch to live on her savings. As she emphasized in her statement published in Vogue, her goal now is to expand her family to give her four-year-old daughter Olympia a sibling and focus on her business ventures, where she has shown that she is is just as voracious as she is on the courts.

Since she won the US Open in 1999 at the age of 17, the youngest of five siblings, raised in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, has become an icon of her sport. She is now one of the most influential people in the United States. Her unparalleled success in tennis has made Williams the highest-earning female athlete in history. For most of her career, she was the highest paid in the world. According to Forbes, Serena Williams has a fortune of $260 million (nearly 255 million), making her the richest female athlete of all time. Of that amount, $94.5 million came from her earnings on the WTA circuit. She is the most money-making tennis player in history, just ahead of her sister Venus, who made nearly half of it ($42.3 million).

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletic figures of all time, the second tennis player to have the most Grand Slams in history, behind only Margaret Court, who won 24 before the Open era. Williams has used her tennis stardom to build a business empire, which she will devote herself fully to when she retires from the WTA circuit after the US Open kicks off on August 29.

Many athletes, especially big stars, have unrelated businesses that often give them more benefits than success in competitions. Sponsorship remains a very important part of athletes’ income, but they are increasingly looking for ways to diversify. Cristiano Ronaldo owns a hotel chain and a hair transplant company. Tiger Woods founded an audiovisual production company for sports content. Lewis Hamilton promotes a project to produce electric race cars. Like these champions, Williams has plunged headlong into the business world. She has currently developed initiatives in three areas: fashion, audiovisual production and entrepreneurship investment.

Williams’ passion for tennis is matched only by her interest in fashion. After several collaborations with Nike, the tennis star launched her own line of women’s clothing in 2018 under the name S by Serena. On the online sales page, the prices of his designs range from 30 euros to 250 euros. The following year, it expanded its offerings and launched a jewelry line under the same name. Some criticized my decision, but I knew I had two passions, tennis and fashion, and I had to find a way to make them coexist, Williams explained at the time.

The lives of the celebrities have also been brought to the big screen. In 2018 she presented the biographical documentary Being Serena, which won a PGA Award. Last year she made the jump to Hollywood. Together with her sister Venus, she produced the film King Richard, starring Will Smith as the father of the two tennis players. The way Will plays my father takes the film to another level, Serena said during the film’s premiere. The Academy agreed and awarded Smith the Best Actor statuette during an evening that ended in controversy over the actors’ aggression towards the prom host.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner has another ambitious project on her hands: Serena Ventures, her entrepreneurial investment fund, founded in 2014. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, the creator of Reddit, convinced her that creating her own investment fund would make her to support the projects she was more involved in and boost the careers of women and African Americans in the United States. I want to be in infrastructure. I want to be the brand, not just the face, she said in an interview with Forbes. In March of this year, she raised $110 million in seed money for Serena Ventures, which currently finances more than 60 companies, most of which are run by women or black people.

Serena Williams will be putting down the racket in the coming weeks to pick up a businesswoman of her own design. But the greatest tennis player of the 21st century will not just disappear. As she herself says, she is about to evolve.