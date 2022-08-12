At age 43, Hinghams Lacey Pustizzi provides goal for Team USA field hockey in Masters World Cup

We all get the chance to represent our country in our age group, she said.

The amateur tournament in Nottingham, England, starts Friday and runs through August 21. The US will compete with 12 other countries for the world championship.

Pustizzi sees Argentina and the host British as the biggest challenges, although she wouldn’t be surprised by a contestant from the Americans landing on the podium.

It’s in England, so usually when a World Cup is in your home country you get a bigger group of athletes because there’s less travel, so I think England will be pretty strong, Pustizzi said. And Argentina is always very, very strong.

Chile, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ghana, Ireland, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Spain and Wales will also participate.

A graduate of Hingham High School (Class of 1998) and Division 3 Hartwick College (2002) in Oneonta, NY, Pustizzi has been a goalkeeper since a memorable moment in 1994 as a 15-year-old when she coached the freshman teams’ call-up on Day 1 of the workout.

I don’t know how or why I decided to do it at that moment, she mused, but the coach said: we need a goalkeeper. Anyone want to try it? I said I will do it. And I never returned.

I absolutely love the feature 100 percent. I like everything I can do in it. I like the equipment; nothing feels better than putting on my sanitary pad. I like the mentality.

In other sports I usually don’t like to play goalkeeper, but in field hockey you’re a hero if you come up with something big. It is awesome. It feels so good.

It’s normal to be considered a little crazy to be a goalkeeper, be it in hockey, ice hockey, soccer or lacrosse.

You must be a little crazy, said University of Delaware coach Rolf van de Kerkhof, a goalkeeper during his playing days and a close friend of Pustizzi’s since they met while recruiting trips for their respective colleges.

You’re faced with shots coming at you at 50, 60, maybe 70 miles per hour, and those balls can hurt people. You save and you have the bruises to show that.

Van de Kerkhof admires the passion that Pustizzi brings to hockey, as well as her skill in the cage.

She looks her opponent in the eye, he said, and she thinks: are you going to score on me, or am I going to deny you? She doesn’t even blink.

Aside from her playing in high school and college, she is a member of the Hingham High Athletic Hall of Fame. Pustizzi has put on the pads in New Zealand, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium and Greece. Although the US has no professional hockey leagues, she is paid to play in Switzerland.

After coaching in various camps and clinics, Pustizzi has also served on the staff of several colleges, including Boston University, as a goalkeeper specialist.

She was a founding member of the North East Premier League and was a leading force in founding the South Shore Field Hockey Club, which gives young people of all backgrounds something to look forward to, said Pustizzi, playing on fields in Weymouth, Hingham, Duxbury and other communities south of Boston.

She has held many jobs over the years while maintaining her grip on field hockey. She currently works as a surveyor at an engineering firm.

Staci Smith of Liberty, Maine, Team USA’s other 40-year-old goalkeeper, is a state trooper and one of Pustizzi’s best friends. Lacey and Staci. They hang out together, train together and live together in England.

That doesn’t mean they can’t break each other’s chops, though. Lacey said, we’re talking bullshit about who gets the runway.

Be sure that whoever is sitting will pull hard for whoever is starting.

A women’s team aged 35 and over (including Lauren Sertich of East Walpole as the only player from Massachusetts) and a men’s team aged 40 and over (with goalkeeper David Eddie of Somerville representing Bay State) will also compete in Nottingham.