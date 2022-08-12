Diana Ramos Earns 2021-22 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship





TUCSON, Arizona. Arizona Track and Field High Jumper Diana Ramos has earned a postdoctoral fellowship from the NCAA, as announced today by the association. Ramos is one of 20 nationwide student athletes to have earned this coveted scholarship. The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship nomination is submitted by the Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR) or a FAR designee. The FAR or FAR designee must ensure that all sections of the nomination are submitted to the NCAA National Office by the corresponding sporting season deadlines. Ramos recently covered the Cali U20 World Championships as a student reporter in Cali, Colombia. She also covered the Nike-sponsored World Senior Championships. Ramos finished her junior year on the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll as one of 28 Wildcats to take the honor in Spring 2022. During the 2022 campaign, Ramos finished eight times in the top five in the high jump. She finished the season with a fourth (1.71m) at the Pac-12 Track & Field Championships, marking the highest finish of her career to date at the conference championship. Ramos competed in the high jump five times during the 2021 outdoor season, achieving a season best of 1.73m at the Willie Williams Classic and finishing fourth. The senior from GautireMiran, Venezuela broke the Venezuelan indoor high jump record with a distance of 1.71m (5-7.25) in the 2021 Texas Tech Shootout. The NCAA awards up to 126 postdoctoral fellowships annually. The scholarships are awarded to student athletes who excel academically and athletically and who are at least in their final year of intercollegiate athletic competition. The one-time non-renewable scholarships are awarded three times a year, corresponding to each sporting season (Fall, Winter and Spring). Each sporting season, 21 scholarships are available for men and 21 scholarships for women for use in an accredited graduate program. All former student athletes who have completed an undergraduate degree from an NCAA member school are eligible to be nominated by that school for an NCAA graduate degree scholarship, regardless of when they completed their undergraduate degree. mission statement

The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship was established in 1964 to promote and encourage graduate education by rewarding the Association’s most accomplished student athletes through their participation in NCAA championships and/or emerging sports. Athletics and academic performance, campus engagement, community service, volunteer activities, and demonstrated leadership are evaluated. An equitable approach will be used in reviewing a candidate’s nomination form to ensure that all nominated student-athletes have the opportunity to receive the graduate award, regardless of sport, division, gender or race. In maintaining the highest broad-based standards in the selection process, the program aims to reward those individuals whose dedication and effort reflect the characteristics necessary to succeed and thrive through graduate study.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arizonawildcats.com/news/2022/8/11/track-and-field-diana-ramos-earns-2021-22-ncaa-postgraduate-scholarship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos