Defense, running backs stand out in first practice in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE Before Jammie Robinson broke out as first-team All-ACC safety for the state of Florida last season, Jammie Robinson had to get through the Jacksonville experience.

The Seminoles spent a few days of preseason camp in Jacksonville for the first time last year under head coach Mike Norvell. They practiced at the University of North Florida while staying in the dorm rooms on campus.

Robinson, a transfer from the University of South Carolina, came to FSU earlier that offseason. He remembers struggling with the trip to Jacksonville.

The weather was one, Robinson said. Then being in the dorms, sleeping on the beds and afraid you’ll fall off because they’re being lifted up. And then they gave you nothing but sheets.

You don’t have pillows or anything like that so you had to make sure you were prepared. I experienced it last year.

Norvell knows his players were challenged by the new, uncomfortable environment, which is why he brought it back for the preseason this year. The three-day trip will cost about $205,000, according to a spokesperson for the athletics department.

The Seminoles hold their Thursday and Friday practice sessions at UNF before returning to Tallahassee for a Saturday scrimmage at Doak Campbell Stadium. Thatscrimmage puts an end to a grueling streak of six consecutive workouts.

On Monday, Norvell called this week the team’s “identity week.” He wants to see how his players cope with the demanding period, especially their time in Jacksonville.

We are going to play five road races this year, Norvell said. We have no control over the atmosphere. We have no control over circumstances that arise. It’s about creating the mindset of wherever you are, you have to have everything under control.

Whatever the bad situation, whatever the meals are and here I appreciate UNF. In that respect it has been very nice. But when you step on the field, it’s time. Make sure you have the controlables under control and be your best.

During Wednesday’s practice by FSUs, quarterback Jordan Travis and the passing offense looked just as good as the off-season. But the Seminoles turned their attention to ground play and close-range situations while in full pads on Thursday.

Which resulted in a physical exercise where the defense largely won the battle in the trenches, although running backs Lawrance Toafili and Rodney Hill impressed. Jared Verse stood out most on defense. The defensive end of Albany’s transfer registered a handful of sacks, tackles for a loss and pressure.

Cornerbacks Sam McCall and Demorie Tate also made an interception each.

In the early days, I thought the offense was coming out and continuing what they started yesterday, Norvell said. We got into that short range period and I thought we really saw the defense tighten up.

We want to be a team that stops the run. We want to be a team that plays with that physicality and effort. I thought they were responding during the day, and it was promising to watch.

The recurring experience of these defenses is one of the reasons they responded so well to adversity. Robinson can confirm that.

Last year it was different because everyone was new,” Robinson said of the 2021 Jacksonville trip. “It was new to everyone, so everyone was more annoyed. But this year it’s easy because of the simple fact that we did it last year.

“It’s a good outing. You lock yourself up, different environment, different weather. Whatever happens, whatever situation we find ourselves in, we have to attack it. And that’s the mentality.

Running backs Lawrance Toafili, Rodney Hill shine

Oregon transfer Trey Benson looked like FSUs coming back best in the preseason.

But the other running backs Treshaun Ward, Toafili and Hill continue to show that they are also solid options. Toafili and Hill in particular shone on Thursday.

The explosive Toafili had a few touchdown runs early in training and had some other impressive moves. Now at 6 feet, 187 pounds, Toafili looks more durable and stronger as a runner. As a true freshman, Toafili seemed to struggle with the physical demands of his position last season.

He has done a remarkable job. He’s been one of the stars of this camp so far, Norvell said. The growth, the physicality and the size he brought in and the mentality of how he runs, it was really impressive to watch. You know what he does in space, but I think he’s going to be a complete backbone.

He had a couple today that, one on one, when it’s time for you to make those decisions, he’d lower his pillow, keep his eyes up, and walk his feet.

And that’s what you want from your back, always forward. He’s definitely getting better.

Hill, a true freshman who enrolled a semester early, may not get much action this season with Benson, Ward and Toafili leading the running back group. But Statesboro’s (Ga.) Bulloch Academy product shows enough in practice to warrant at least some early playtime.

On one game Thursday, Hill fired through multiple defenders before crossing the goal line for a hasty touchdown.

Rodney is an explosive player, Norvell said. I’m excited about his future. He has to keep working on some details of what he has to do. And that’s part of being a freshman.

He’s going to put himself in a position to continue developing as he is and an opportunity to influence this team.

FSUs have talent

Not all Jacksonville experience will be challenging.

The Seminoles have several team building activities planned during the trip. The team held a talent show on Wednesday evening.

It was fun. I like this squad. I like the guys I get to coach, Norvell said. They are such great young men. They have great personalities. It’s about building those relationships.

“I told them last night: that lasts a lifetime. Who we represent, what we can represent and who you can do it with is what makes it special.

