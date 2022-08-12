Sports
Tennis champion Ash Barty reveals her game-winning secret skill in her upcoming memoir
Tennis superstar Ash Barty is working on a soon-to-be-released memoir revealing the secret ability that gave her an edge in the game.
Titled My Dream Time, the tome will discuss how the memory of the three-time Grand Slam winner has helped her both on and off the field.
Former tennis correspondent Leo Schlink, who is helping Barty with the final draft of the book, due out in November, said he was stunned by her photographic memory.
He told The Daily Telegraph“Ash’s ability to remember the smallest details of matches she played was something that really stood out to me.
“It wasn’t just competitions, but the kind of spin she gave the ball at crucial points. It was really unbelievable,” he added.
The title of the book is an acknowledgment of Barty’s indigenous heritage. Barty is a proud Ngarigo woman.
The former Wimbledon champion said she hoped her journey would inspire others to ‘chase their dreams’.
It comes just months after Barty shocked the sports world by announcing her retirement in an emotional video in which she revealed she was “used up” physically and emotionally.
She announced via a video on her Instagram account in March that she was quitting the sport after spending nearly three years as the world’s best player.
Barty’s total earnings are estimated at approximately US$53 million (AU$70 million)
“It’s my first time saying it out loud so it’s hard to say but I’m so happy and I’m so ready,” she explained in the video where she was joined by former doubles partner and close friend Casey Dellacqua .
Barty captured the world’s No. 1 position on June 24, 2019, and never gave it up for the next two and a half years with high finishes in Grand Slams.
She said in her retirement video that she was excited “about my next chapter as Ash Barty the person and not the athlete.”
Ash Barty has already written several children’s books
