Radio Bayelsa goes for Jugular as it plots clean run of table tennis prizes





The Radio Bayelsa Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to close Bayelsa NUJ Press week’s sporting events with a respectable showing. Radio Bayelsa, the second largest chapel in the media space of the state of Bayelsa, feels badly cheated by the fact that its numerical strength has allowed it to pick only two awards out of 16 on offer so far. The two lone prizes came from former chapel president Kingsley Abidde, who took third in the chess event, while Priye Roberts, who incidentally succeeded Abidde as chapel president, took second prize in the Ludo event. The chapel is now seeking to restore its waning glory by grabbing all three prizes in the table tennis event and to do so, the chapel is launching a daring attack with a four-man squad made up of acting general manager, Terrence Ekise, former council president, John Angese , Cyril Addy and Bayelsa SWAN Secretary, Preye Yabrifa, all experienced table tennis players. Can This Ekise-Angese-Addy-Yabrifa Quartet Cash In On Radio Bayelsa? They look good on paper, but as they say in sports, “it’s not over until it’s over”. There are 17 chapels in the state council and other chapels will certainly not allow Radio Bayelsa to intimidate them with its numerical strength. They will give the Radio Bayelsa representatives a good fight for their money. I’ve seen Angese, Ekise and Addy play before and they are good especially Angese and Ekise. However, the Director General of the Social Media team of Governor Douye Diri, Kola Oredipe, George Ameli of Niger Delta Television, Ebizimor Jombo better known as Mr Fish, of Royal FM and People’s FM Isaac Eyedoude, who is in pain from his demolition of all the other contenders to walk away with the first prize in the eating contest yesterday are equally good players who can stand their ground every day. Not much is known about the prowess of Jacobson Park of People’s FM, Preye Yabrifa of Radio Bayelsa, Tosan Okotie Enoma of Creek FM, Solomon Paul Onuwoma of Rhythm FM, as well as Ekankumo Angbare, Chris Mark and James Akam, all of United Correspondent Chapel, but they can certainly be in for some surprises as underdogs. The pressure is on the well-known Radio Bayelsa duo Ekise and Angesi, and of course Kola Oredipe. However, they should be warned that it is at your peril to take any of the underdogs for granted. Speaking about Radio Bayelsa’s chances at the table tennis event, a member of the chapel, who argued for anonymity, said, “We seriously need all three awards to restore our battered image. Information Chapel has won seven awards so far, why can’t we we are not close to them as the second largest chapel, next to information chapel?

We are going for the jugular vein as we have perfected strategies to clear all three prizes in the table tennis event. If we can’t get all three prizes, we’ll try to win two. Nothing less than that is good enough”. A total of 14 players have signed up for the table tennis event, which promises to be interesting. Comrade Samuel Numonengi, chairman of the NUJ State Council, has ordered members of the NUJ in the state to come forward in their numbers to cheer their band members to victory.

