Improvements improve to 2-0 in Spain





VALENCIA, SpainColorado’s overseas tour of Spain continued on Thursday with a bike ride through the city, before closing the evening with a 58-53 victory over a Valencia All-Stars team. The team became senior Quay Miller Wednesday and met the team in Spain after her time at the 3×3 USA National Team trials. Miller tied for the team by 13 points and dominated under the basket with 17 rebounds in her first game of the tour. “Quay is someone we can really rely on and rely on,” head coach JR Payne commentary. We know she’s going to put in a lot of effort, she can guard different positions and she’s going to score. It’s very reassuring to have such a veteran on the floor.” Aaronette Vonleh also contributed a team-high 13 points to the win, 5-for-9 from the field. Kindyll Wetta and Jaylyn Sherrod both had seven points on the evening. Colorado led all night, but Valencia kept it close all night. The Buffs’ biggest lead of 13 came just past the middle of the fourth quarter. Valencia used an 8-0 run to narrow the deficit to five at 56-51. A Frida Forman resetting ended the last chance, pushing CU’s lead back to seven with 26 seconds left to play. Valencia used the 3-ball early in the game, going 5-for-11 in the first half and finishing with eight on the night. The Buffs had four 3’s in play, all from different scorers. “Playing in a close game is much better than a game that isn’t that close,” explains Payne. I think there are opportunities for us to learn as if we had freshmen in the latter part of the game. They had to quickly learn new plays on time out and go out and perform it. We had to distinguish between man and zone. There were a lot of really good things and some things you can definitely learn from.” Payne is looking to improve game-to-game during the tour, bringing CU’s young entrants Ally Fitzgerald , Lizzie Holder vonleh (transfer), Jada Wynn and Brianna McLeod all a chance to make solid minutes before the season kicks off. “The learning curve is huge right now,” Payne added. “Especially with five new players. We just want to see continued growth. There were things we had to do in this game because it was closer. That really helps us grow. Hopefully we can get more of those opportunities in the next game. ” “ The tour of the Buffs continues for another day in Valencia. Friday’s program includes a trip to the beach and a team dinner. The team will leave on Saturday for the third and final destination, Barcelona. CU’s last game is against Barcelona All-Stars on Sunday.

