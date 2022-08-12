Harrisburg football coach Calvin Everett cited over car sales scheme





Harrisburg High football coach and athletic director Calvin Everett has been quoted in connection with a group accused of odometer manipulation and illegally selling used cars. Kirsten Keys, Harrisburgs public relations coordinator, said the district was investigating the matter and could not comment. Attempts to contact Everett via phone calls and text were unsuccessful. Everett was named in a Pennsylvania State Police press release Thursday, and the agency told PennLive that he has been quoted as summarizing acting as an unlicensed car dealer. Two other men, Earnest Fry and Keith Fry, were charged with what state police said was a plan involving more than 50 victims from the area and states. The agency said more than 4 million miles were reversed on vehicles in what it called a fraud scheme that cost victims more than $150,000. Earnest Fry was charged with multiple felony counts of odometer manipulation, theft and dealing in unlawful proceeds, among other charges. Keith Fry was charged with a felony count of odometer manipulation, theft and receiving stolen property. State police said the case involved unlicensed car sales on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. They said Earnest Fry has sold more than 150 vehicles in the Harrisburg area in the past five years, and more than 50 of those cars were tampered with before being sold. The agency said Keith Fry and Everett helped Earnest Fry with varying knowledge of this operation. Everett is a former Harrisburg High School football player who was hired in 2011 to lead the Cougars football team. Since then, he has been one of the most successful football coaches in Keystone State, leading his team to a few state titles since 2016. The Cougars were the District 3 6A champions a season ago and started the heat acclimation exercise on Monday. –– Follow Brian Linder on Twitter @SportsByBLinder

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pennlive.com/highschoolsports/2022/08/harrisburg-football-coach-calvin-everett-cited-in-connection-with-car-sale-scheme.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos