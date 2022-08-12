University Celebrates Groundbreaking New Coach Jim Verdieck Tennis Center





The University of Redlands celebrated the groundbreaking opening of the Coach Jim Verdieck Tennis Center on Aug. 8, an exciting step toward the completion of a modernized facility. Featuring 12 floodlit courts on a post-tensioned concrete playing surface, the new center will allow the Bulldog men’s and women’s tennis teams to compete simultaneously, while also providing opportunities for the university to host regional and NCAA Championships tournaments on campus. President Krista Newkirk spoke about the key role Bulldog Athletics plays within the university community, especially in recruiting future student athletes. “Having state-of-the-art facilities like these clearly shows our future student-athletes how important we consider these programs to be in our students’ experiential learning,” said Newkirk, who also reflected on the legacy of the late coach Jim Verdieck , for whom the center is called. “I am so proud to name this facility in honor of one of the greatest collegiate coaches of all time in our country and a true leader in the history of the university.” Newkirk shared some of the coach’s many accomplishments, including 15 National Championships, 369 Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) wins with just 20 losses, and 24 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Championships in 26 years. Several members of the Verdieck family attended, including Randy Verdieck ’72, Jim’s youngest son, who is also a member of the Tennis Campaign Leadership Committee. This volunteer group of alumni and friends has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, which are still ongoing. Leadership donors have named courts, on-field viewing areas, and benches, and there are several more naming options for the project. Director of Athletics Jeff Martinez also spoke at the event, recognizing the historic significance of the Bulldog Tennis site. “There’s something very appropriate, even profound, about the fact that we’re going to take the asphalt from these lanes, grind it up and use it for the foundation of our new facility,” Martinez noted. “The sweat, work, effort and even tears (both from the excitement of championships and the pain of defeat) that are the tradition of Bulldog Tennis remain here. All that history remains on this ground.” Martinez also expressed the collective pride and excitement of alumni, coaches and staff about the project. Prior to the program, Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, who represents California’s 23rd Senate District, presented a certificate in recognition of the university’s “commitment to the holistic development of student athletes and advancing success in athletics, in the classroom and throughout the world.” all life.” Kendall Bolock ’23, leader of the Bulldog Women’s Tennis team, is delighted to be playing on the new courts during her senior year. “The new facility allows me to play the sport I love on brand new tennis courts while competing with other schools,” said Bolock, an English literature major from Yucaipa, California. “It’s a rebirth for the program as new recruits can also enjoy our new facility.” Learn more about how you can support Coach Jim Verdieck Tennis Center. For more information, contact Ericka Smith, senior philanthropic advisor, at 909-748-8357 or [email protected]

