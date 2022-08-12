Hockey Canada seeks sports safety director to tackle abuse and harassment





Hockey Canada says it will hire a sports safety director to help develop an assault, harassment and abuse plan for the organization. The message was posted Thursday as the national sports board continues its effort to restore its public credibility after massive investigations into its handling of past sexual assault allegations. The organization said it is looking for someone to lead the development, implementation and evaluation of a comprehensive multi-year assault, harassment and abuse strategy. Hockey Canada said the person will oversee an independent and confidential grievance mechanism. The job posting says the goal is to create a sports culture and environment that is free from all forms of abuse or harm. The federal government froze funding for Hockey Canada in June after it became known that the organization had quietly settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she had been sexually assaulted by members of the 2018 men’s team at a Hockey Canada gala in London that year. , Ontario. . London police reopened their investigation into the case at the end of July. On July 22, Hockey Canada announced that members of the 2003 Men’s World Junior Hockey Championships are being investigated for gang assault. Hockey Canada said it had contacted the Halifax Regional Police Department about the allegations because Halifax was the co-host city of the 2003 World Junior Championships. Days before that, Hockey Canada confirmed the existence of its National Equity Fund and that it had been used to settle claims for sexual assault. The organization said it will no longer use the fund to settle such claims. Brian Cairo, Chief Financial Officer of Hockey Canada, said the organization used the fund to pay out $7.6 million in nine sexual assault and sexual abuse settlements since 1989. She said $6.8 million of that was related. dated serial abuser Graham James. The figure, announced on July 27, did not include the undisclosed amount of the 2018 settlement. Tim Hortons, Imperial Oil, under the Esso brand, Scotiabank, Canadian Tire and TELUS have withdrawn or paused sponsorship money for Hockey Canada as a whole or for the World Junior Hockey Championships since the news was announced. On Tuesday, Toronto attorney Andrea Skinner was appointed interim chairman of the board of Hockey Canadas following the resignation of Michael BrindAmours. Last week, the country’s 13 provincial and territorial hockey federations said the payment of dues to Hockey Canada will be conditional on getting answers, along with a request for an extraordinary meeting with the embattled national body.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/sports/hockey/article-hockey-canada-looks-to-hire-director-of-sport-safety-to-address-abuse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos