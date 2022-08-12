Bravo becomes the first-ever cricketer to reach a spectacular milestone in T20 cricket | Cricket

Veteran West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday became the first-ever cricketer to reach a spectacular milestone in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat during the match between Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles in the second edition of the Men’s Hundred at the Kennington Oval in London. Bravo only became the first cricketer to pick 600 wickets in his T20 career.

Bravo came up short twice to reach the milestone as he went into the match. He removed Rilee Rossouw in the 20th episode of Oval’s Chase. The batter moved across the line to attempt a sweep against a pitch that was rather too full. Rossouw failed to connect when the ball hit his pads. The umpire denied the appeal, but Bravo pushed for a review. The ball tracker clearly showed that the ball was inside the line and that the impact was on the center stump, forcing the on-field umpire to change his decision.

In the 89th delivery, Bravo then removed Sam Curran, tricking the English all-rounder with a slower one. Curran backed away to cut it through the point, but missed when it rattled against the stump.

With the dismissal, Bravo now has 600 wickets in T20 cricket, making him the first cricketer ever to achieve this feat. What makes the feat even more spectacular is that no other bowler has even managed to exceed the 500 wicket milestone. Afghan all-rounder Rashid Khan is next on the list with 466 wickets, followed by Sunil Narine (460 wickets).

Bravo played for almost 22 teams in T20 cricket. He has picked 78 wickets in 91 appearances for the West Indies and the remaining 522 wickets have been picked during his franchise cricket career. 154 of those wickets have been chosen for Chennai Super Kings, the most he has taken for a franchise in his career.