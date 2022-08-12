



430 days. That’s when Serena Williams had to wait to win another official race and break a fast that had become unbearable for her, despite her few appearances on the big track between 2021 and 2022. The American champion, who seemed well off Despite her legitimate mobility issues, she managed to find the right solutions against Spain’s Parrizas-Dias, a player who was definitely more used to clay than hard. Thanks to the support of her serve and of course her first two strokes, which remained of an extraordinary standard, Serena was able to return to the second round of the ‘1000’ in Toronto. “She had forgotten what it feels like after a win. I’m glad I did it. It’s no secret that I enjoy myself on and off the pitch, although I wasn’t sure I could play here [in Toronto, ed] again, I was happy to share another tournament with my sister,” she explained. Good physical condition, she said, was especially apparent at one of the key moments of the match, in the heart of the second set. “I feel good now. It’s clear that I’m fighting to get to a level where I can always feel comfortable on the track. I feel like I can get there, but there’s still a long way to go. Every day that goes by I am aware that I have to give 100% in training and then bring that work to the field point by point. It’s not easy, but I’m doing my best to achieve it,” explained the 23-time Slam champion with great honesty. Serena, an icon on and off the pitch, naturally also reflected on the strength she has developed in the lives of all fans over the past twenty-five years. “For me it is quite an honor.” Serena Williams is a true legend “No doubt about it, Serena Williams is the best male or female tennis player right now. She has the most majors in the Open Era, you have to look at the depth of the game and also the generation she’s been through,” former UK No. 1 Greg Rusedski told Sky Sports News. “Maybe she doesn’t have the record of 24, but what she accomplished and her backstory to achieving what she accomplished. No question about it. She is a complete athlete. She is cashier. She’s also been sporting women’s tennis with her sister Venus for the past two decades, you’ve obviously had other great players around them, but she’ll bring your non-tennis fan to the sport. If you don’t know anything about tennis, you know the name Serena Williams. She is iconic and we are losing an icon of our sport and she will be really, really missed.”

