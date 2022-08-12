Flyers Prospect Ivan Fedotov on trial in Russia, Vorobyev pleads guilty





UPDATE: Ivan Fedotov learned on Thursday that his preliminary hearing is now scheduled for September 20; his attorney appeared in court for just 17 minutes on Thursday, per InsideTheGames. According to TASS, the country’s official state news agency, the trial of Russian goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov, a highly regarded Philadelphia Flyers candidate, will begin on Thursday. Fedotov, 25, was preferred to win the job as the Flyers No. 2 goalkeeper in training camp. He would have pushed Carter Hart for more playing time. That was before he ran into a roadblock and was commissioned to serve in the Russian Navy. The Olympic silver medalist filed a complaint against the government’s attempts to recruit him for military service. Last month, Fedotov was reportedly arrested in St. Petersburg on suspicion of evading military service after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. In May, he signed a $925,000 one-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. Fedotov was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL drawing and played in the Russian KHL last season. In the postseason, he led CSKA to the title with a record of 16-6, a GAA of 1.85 and a save percentage of .937. He also played in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, posting a 1.61 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.942 in six games. Report: Vorobyev pleads guilty Mikhail “Misha” Vorobyev, who has played in the KHL but whose rights are still owned by the Flyers, pleaded guilty to bribery charges related to trying to evade Russian military service, according to TASS. A hearing will be held on August 22. Vorobyev, 25, could face up to 12 years in prison, the report said. He scored two goals in 35 games in his Flyers career and played the last two seasons in the KHL. Welcome to your new home for the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, analysis, and opinions. Like us on facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phillyhockeynow.com/2022/08/11/philadelphia-flyers-prospect-ivan-fedotov-trial-russia-navy-military-evasion-mikhail-misha-vorobyev-pleads-guilty-khl/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos