Nick Kyrgios beats the Minaur at Canadian Masters; Auger-Aliassime and Ruud set up quarterfinals

Australian Nick Kyrgios produced another extraordinary performance to beat compatriot Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-3 at the Canadian Masters on Thursday, a day after the stunning world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

Playing the best tennis of his career, the fiery Wimbledon finalist shows no signs of slowing down in Montreal, where he won the first four games of the opening set, in which De Minaur barely won more than half of his first-serve points.

The pair traded breaks to open the second set, but 27-year-old Kyrgios would not be denied, breaking De Minaur on the third try in the third game and again in the seventh.

Kyrgios seemed momentarily agitated as he gave up on a break in the penultimate game, but he found his composure to get the job done in just over an hour and returned to love in the final game.

The win will put Kyrgios high enough in the rankings to be placed at the US Open later this month.

Kyrgios on a mission to get rid of wasted talent I do this for many people. (I) want to prove to myself that I can still play great tennis. I do it for a lot of people so I can have a little peace and quiet, I can really rest at night. I feel like compared to other players I’m dealing with a lot of shit, negativity, bad media, bad articles, this, that, wasted talent, whatever. So I feel like when it’s all said and done, if I keep playing like this for a little bit, proving people wrong, I can just relax a little bit. For example, drink a beer in a pub, don’t worry about it. Inspiring millions to be comfortable in their own skin You have portrayed me as this horrible person for about five years. But now I feel like it’s washed away a bit. The real colors came through. Hopefully I’ll inspire millions of people to just get on with their lives, their sport or their careers the way they want and be comfortable in their own skin. Tennis players must be selfish When they (fans) cross that line, then I start to get it – that’s when I’ll probably talk back a little bit. You can’t be a super nice guy, a generous guy all the time on the field or I’d be terrible at the game. Tennis players have to be selfish. You have to walk around like you are the best player in the world. You have to have that mentality.

I did what had to be done. He’s a great player when you play to his strengths, he’s one of the best players from behind in the game, he’s just so quick, Kyrgios said of the Minaur in comments on the pitch after the game.

Kyrgios won 15 of his last 16 games and the day before produced a masterclass serve and volley to stun Medvedev 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2. He said the effort had certainly taken its toll.

Incredibly tough, after yesterday’s big, high-playing Daniil. The crowd was amazing, it’s a day I’ll probably never forget, he said.

Today it was very difficult for me mentally to play Alex, were such good friends and he has had such a good career so far with the Australian flag. It’s just mentally tough, it’s never easy playing a friend like that, especially if it’s an Australian.

Kyrgios then takes on Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, from whom he lost in Halle in June, in the quarterfinals.

While praising Hurkacz as a great player, Kyrgios said he felt his own opponents were a little nervous seeing his form.

I have to use that to my advantage.

Superb Auger-Too



In other matches, Felix Auger-Aliassime used his mighty serve to beat Briton Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to surprise his home crowd, while Norwegian Casper Ruud defeated Roberto Bautista Agut in three exciting sets.

Competing in his local city of Montreal, 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime sent more than 15 aces and won all but three first serve points, breaking the penultimate game of both sets at Center Court.

British number one Norrie made five double faults and never had the momentum against a clinical Auger-Aliassime, who took his first ATP title in Rotterdam this year and wrapped up Thursday’s affair in a neat 72 minutes.

People from Montreal are really proud people, Auger-Aliassime said by the ATP, which awarded the crowd for his contribution to his performance.

We are a small community in the world. We support each other in what we do, especially in professional sports.

The US Open semi-finalist then takes on Norwegian Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals after the world’s number seven defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-4 .