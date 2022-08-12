Georgia Footballers Answer a Simple Question About Water





The Georgia footballers had fun with the Georgia social media team because the question of the day was: is water wet? This simple question is not as easy to answer as one might think. Some guys responded quickly, while others wanted to explain themselves. Is water wet? Half of the players thought so, while the other half explained that water is not wet, but can make other things wet. This video is a great illustration of the different personalities Georgia has on its team this year, and it’s a heartfelt video that fans should watch. After watching the video, we will try to help the players answer this question about water. UGA Footballers teach the public about water and whether it is wet or not. The video opens with players coming out of the football facilities and give quick answers. However, one of the players takes a moment to explain that if your Google “water is wet” it will tell you something completely different. One of the players called water a saturated substance, which made the most sense. Another said that water is water. As the video progressed, the answers got more confusing. One man even brought up SpongeBob. When the video ended, two players came out to answer, and one had water in his hand. He threw it on the other one and “I can confirm it’s wet” was the other player’s response. That hilarious moment concluded a beautiful yet simple video to give fans a glimpse into this year’s team. These moments are not football related, but they are the moments that fans love because it allows us to see their personalities. While this question seems to be one that probably has a good answer, before providing the Google version, we asked our staff at Dawn of the Dawg whether the water is wet or not. Austin Carter: “It’s 100% wet.” Savannah Leigh: “It makes things wet, but it’s not wet by itself.” Ashley Espie: “Water is naturally wet. The sun makes things hot and is hot itself. Water makes things wet, so it must be wet too. There’s nothing you can do to get the water wet, so logically it should already be wet. If anything, it’s the epitome of wet. Next question please.” Payton Wilkerson: “I’d say water is wet by definition.” Rick Beach: “No, water is not wet.” Scott Green: “It’s what water touches that makes it wet, but can’t we say water touches itself?” Drum roll, please, according to USCB’s research, “Liquid water is not wet itself, but can wet other solid materials.” There you have it, folks. It is not wet, but it can wet other solids. This fun video is a great way to keep fall camp fun for the Georgia footballers, and we want more content like this.

