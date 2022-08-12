Here’s everything you need to know about the Western & Southern Open





Cincinnati’s annual tennis tournament returns to the courts in Mason this weekend. The Western & Southern Open has a habit of attracting the biggest names in the sport, and this year is no different. Superstar players such as Serena and Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will participate in the event. Whether you’ve been attending the W&S Open for years, or if this is your first time, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament. Where is the Western & Southern Open? Hosting both ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournaments in the same week, the W&S Open is an annual hard court tennis event at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. This year’s tournament will run from August 13-21. Who will play in the Western & Southern Open? The world’s top 41 men and 39 women are taking part, led by number 1 players Daniil Medvedev and Iga Swiatek. Two-time champion Serena Williams (2014, 2015) is also expected to return in what could be one of her last tournaments before retiring from tennis. Rafael Nadal, the number 3 of the ATP, will also participate. Western & Southern open:Tournament will be one of Serena Williams’ last tennis competitions In addition to Williams, four other former W&S Open champions are on the entry list: Karolina Pliskova (2016), Garbie Muguruza (2017), Madison Keys (2019) and Victoria Azarenka (2013, 2020). What is the history of the Western & Southern Open? The tournament started in 1899 as the Cincinnati Open, played on Avondale Athletic Club clay courts on a site now owned by Xavier University. Nat Emerson, a native who later ranked in the top 10 tennis players in the US in 1908, won the first tournament. The event changed name and venue several times over the years, including the 1901 Tri-State Tennis Tournament, a name it would keep until 1969. It switched to hard courts in 1979, when the tournament moved to Mason, where it remains to this day. The Western & Southern Financial Group started sponsoring it in 2002 and the name changed in 2011 from the Western & Southern Financial Group Masters and Women’s Open to its current name, the Western & Southern Open. How to get tickets? There are a few different ticket options for the W&S Open. You can choose a session and seat at Center Court, and tickets range from a single session to a full series package. Multi-day ticket packages are sold out, according to the tournament’s website. The cheapest starting price tag is $18 for the qualifier at 10 a.m. on August 13, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and Double’s Finals at noon, August 21. Both events have a starting price of $85. Premium ticket options are also available, including: All inclusive club: Prices vary by day, but start at $125 for August 14.

1899 Room: Prices vary by day and session, but start at $128 for August 13-14.

Porsche Sideline Suites: Prices vary by day and session, but start at $84 before 6pm on August 14.

Luxury suites: Includes the Champions Suites, Crosscourt Suites, Grandview Suites and Baseline Suites. Contact the tournament for prize options. Parking at the Western & Southern Open Free parking is included with each ticket. The tournament website promises “lots of highway and street signs” once you are close to the center it directs the drivers to the correct parking area. The Linder Family Tennis Center is located at 5460 Courseview Dr. in Mason. Jeff Suess contributed to this story.

