World Junior Championships: Updated Scores, Schedule, Results for the 2022 IIHF World U20 Championships

42 seconds ago

Need a hockey filling? Fear not fans, because the 2022 IIHF World U20 Championship is here.

The World Juniors will start (again) on Tuesday 9 August with 10 countries taking to the ice to compete for the title of world champion.

The IIHF decided to try the tournament again in the summer after it was canceled in December due to a COVID-19 outbreak. It will be hosted again in Edmonton at Rogers Place, home of the Oilers.

The competition field is the same as in winter, with the exception of Russia, which is excluded from all IIHF events. The country will be replaced by Latvia, which will participate in the tournament for the first time since 2017.

The sports news will keep you informed of the latest scores and standings during the 2022 matches.

2022 World Junior Championships

Teams that win in the regular season get three points. Teams that win in overtime get two points, while the loser gets one point. Teams that lose in the regulations do not earn points.

group A

TeamSpellwinsOT winsOT lossesLossesPoints
United States220006
Sweden110003
Germany210013
Austria100010
Switzerland200020

Group B

TeamSpellwinsOT winsOT lossesLossesPoints
Canada220006
Finland211005
Czech Republic210104
Slovakia100010
Latvia200020

World Juniors results/results 2022

Preliminary round

DateMatchupResult
August 9Czech Republic vs. SlovakiaCzech Republic win 5-4
August 9Latvia vs. FinlandFinland wins 6-1
August 9US vs. GermanyUS wins 5-1
10 AugustSweden vs. SwitzerlandSweden wins 3-2
10 AugustLatvia vs. CanadaCanada wins 5-2
10 AugustGermany vs. AustriaGermany wins 4-2
Aug 11Finland vs. Czech RepublicFinland wins 4-3 (SO)
Aug 11Slovakia vs. CanadaCanada wins 11-1
Aug 11Switzerland vs. USAUS wins 7-1
Aug 12Austria vs. SwedenTo be determined
Aug 12Slovakia vs. LatviaTo be determined
Aug 13Austria vs. USATo be determined
Aug 13canada vs. Czech RepublicTo be determined
Aug 13Germany vs. SwitzerlandTo be determined
14 AugFinland vs. SlovakiaTo be determined
14 AugCzech Republic vs. LatviaTo be determined
14 AugUS vs. SwedenTo be determined
Aug 15Switzerland vs. AustriaTo be determined
Aug 15Canada vs FinlandTo be determined
Aug 15Sweden vs. GermanyTo be determined

Playoffs

DateMatchupResult
Aug 17Quarter-finalsTo be determined
Aug 17Quarter-finalsTo be determined
Aug 17Quarter-finalsTo be determined
Aug 17Quarter-finalsTo be determined
19 AugSemi-finalsTo be determined
19 AugSemi-finalsTo be determined
Aug 20Bronze medal gameTo be determined
Aug 20Gold Medal GameTo be determined

Program World Juniors 2022

tuesday 9 aug

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Czech Republic vs. Slovakia2:00 p.m.TSN/NHL network
Latvia vs. Finland6:00 PMTSN/NHL network
US vs. Germany10 p.m.TSN/NHL network

Wednesday 10 Aug.

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Sweden vs. Switzerland2:00 p.m.TSN/NHL network
Latvia vs. Canada6:00 PMTSN/NHL network
Germany vs. Austria10 p.m.TSN/NHL network

Thursday 11 Aug.

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Finland vs. Czech Republic2:00 p.m.TSN/NHL network
Slovakia vs. Canada6:00 PMTSN/NHL network
Switzerland vs. USA10 p.m.TSN/NHL network

friday 12 aug

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Austria vs. Sweden2:00 p.m.TSN/NHL network
Slovakia vs. Latvia6:00 PMTSN/NHL network

Saturday 13 Aug.

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Austria vs. USA2:00 p.m.TSN/NHL network
canada vs. Czech Republic6 p.m.TSN/NHL network
Germany vs. Switzerland10 p.m.TSN/NHL network

sunday 14 aug

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Finland vs. Slovakia2:00 p.m.TSN/NHL network
Czech Republic vs. Latvia6 p.m.TSN/NHL network
US vs. Sweden10 p.m.TSN/NHL network

Monday 15 Aug

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Switzerland vs. Austria2:00 p.m.TSN/NHL network
Canada vs Finland6 p.m.TSN/NHL network
Sweden vs. Germany10 p.m.TSN/NHL network

Wednesday 17 Aug

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Quarter final12 o’clockTSN/NHL network
Quarter final3.30 pmTSN/NHL network
Quarter final7 p.m.TSN/NHL network
Quarter final10:30TSN/NHL network

Friday 19 Aug

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Semi finals2:00 p.m.TSN/NHL network
Semi finals6:00 PMTSN/NHL network

Friday 19 Aug

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Bronze medal game2:00 p.m.TSN/NHL network
Gold Medal Game6 p.m.TSN/NHL network

World Junior Championships 2022

According toSports InteractionThe 2022 tournament is a four-horse race.

Canada, Finland, the United States and Sweden are the clear frontrunners to win this year’s tournament, with the Canadians having the best odds at +116. All four countries are +400 or above, while the other six teams are +1386 or below.

Here are the odds as of now for the 2022 tournament.

TeamChances
Canada+105
Finland+325
United States+333
Sweden+408
Czech Republic+1555
Slovakia+3057
Germany+7840
Switzerland+7840
Austria+50000
Latvia+50000

