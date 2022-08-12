World Junior Championships: Updated Scores, Schedule, Results for the 2022 IIHF World U20 Championships





Need a hockey filling? Fear not fans, because the 2022 IIHF World U20 Championship is here. The World Juniors will start (again) on Tuesday 9 August with 10 countries taking to the ice to compete for the title of world champion. The IIHF decided to try the tournament again in the summer after it was canceled in December due to a COVID-19 outbreak. It will be hosted again in Edmonton at Rogers Place, home of the Oilers. The competition field is the same as in winter, with the exception of Russia, which is excluded from all IIHF events. The country will be replaced by Latvia, which will participate in the tournament for the first time since 2017. LAKE: Watch the 2022 World Juniors live with fuboTV (free trial, US only) The sports news will keep you informed of the latest scores and standings during the 2022 matches. 2022 World Junior Championships Teams that win in the regular season get three points. Teams that win in overtime get two points, while the loser gets one point. Teams that lose in the regulations do not earn points. group A Team Spell wins OT wins OT losses Losses Points United States 2 2 0 0 0 6 Sweden 1 1 0 0 0 3 Germany 2 1 0 0 1 3 Austria 1 0 0 0 1 0 Switzerland 2 0 0 0 2 0 Group B Team Spell wins OT wins OT losses Losses Points Canada 2 2 0 0 0 6 Finland 2 1 1 0 0 5 Czech Republic 2 1 0 1 0 4 Slovakia 1 0 0 0 1 0 Latvia 2 0 0 0 2 0 World Juniors results/results 2022 Preliminary round Date Matchup Result August 9 Czech Republic vs. Slovakia Czech Republic win 5-4 August 9 Latvia vs. Finland Finland wins 6-1 August 9 US vs. Germany US wins 5-1 10 August Sweden vs. Switzerland Sweden wins 3-2 10 August Latvia vs. Canada Canada wins 5-2 10 August Germany vs. Austria Germany wins 4-2 Aug 11 Finland vs. Czech Republic Finland wins 4-3 (SO) Aug 11 Slovakia vs. Canada Canada wins 11-1 Aug 11 Switzerland vs. USA US wins 7-1 Aug 12 Austria vs. Sweden To be determined Aug 12 Slovakia vs. Latvia To be determined Aug 13 Austria vs. USA To be determined Aug 13 canada vs. Czech Republic To be determined Aug 13 Germany vs. Switzerland To be determined 14 Aug Finland vs. Slovakia To be determined 14 Aug Czech Republic vs. Latvia To be determined 14 Aug US vs. Sweden To be determined Aug 15 Switzerland vs. Austria To be determined Aug 15 Canada vs Finland To be determined Aug 15 Sweden vs. Germany To be determined Playoffs Date Matchup Result Aug 17 Quarter-finals To be determined Aug 17 Quarter-finals To be determined Aug 17 Quarter-finals To be determined Aug 17 Quarter-finals To be determined 19 Aug Semi-finals To be determined 19 Aug Semi-finals To be determined Aug 20 Bronze medal game To be determined Aug 20 Gold Medal Game To be determined Program World Juniors 2022 tuesday 9 aug Matchup Time (ET) TV Czech Republic vs. Slovakia 2:00 p.m. TSN/NHL network Latvia vs. Finland 6:00 PM TSN/NHL network US vs. Germany 10 p.m. TSN/NHL network Wednesday 10 Aug. Matchup Time (ET) TV Sweden vs. Switzerland 2:00 p.m. TSN/NHL network Latvia vs. Canada 6:00 PM TSN/NHL network Germany vs. Austria 10 p.m. TSN/NHL network Thursday 11 Aug. Matchup Time (ET) TV Finland vs. Czech Republic 2:00 p.m. TSN/NHL network Slovakia vs. Canada 6:00 PM TSN/NHL network Switzerland vs. USA 10 p.m. TSN/NHL network friday 12 aug Matchup Time (ET) TV Austria vs. Sweden 2:00 p.m. TSN/NHL network Slovakia vs. Latvia 6:00 PM TSN/NHL network Saturday 13 Aug. Matchup Time (ET) TV Austria vs. USA 2:00 p.m. TSN/NHL network canada vs. Czech Republic 6 p.m. TSN/NHL network Germany vs. Switzerland 10 p.m. TSN/NHL network sunday 14 aug Matchup Time (ET) TV Finland vs. Slovakia 2:00 p.m. TSN/NHL network Czech Republic vs. Latvia 6 p.m. TSN/NHL network US vs. Sweden 10 p.m. TSN/NHL network Monday 15 Aug Matchup Time (ET) TV Switzerland vs. Austria 2:00 p.m. TSN/NHL network Canada vs Finland 6 p.m. TSN/NHL network Sweden vs. Germany 10 p.m. TSN/NHL network Wednesday 17 Aug Matchup Time (ET) TV Quarter final 12 o’clock TSN/NHL network Quarter final 3.30 pm TSN/NHL network Quarter final 7 p.m. TSN/NHL network Quarter final 10:30 TSN/NHL network Friday 19 Aug Matchup Time (ET) TV Semi finals 2:00 p.m. TSN/NHL network Semi finals 6:00 PM TSN/NHL network Friday 19 Aug Matchup Time (ET) TV Bronze medal game 2:00 p.m. TSN/NHL network Gold Medal Game 6 p.m. TSN/NHL network World Junior Championships 2022 According toSports InteractionThe 2022 tournament is a four-horse race. Canada, Finland, the United States and Sweden are the clear frontrunners to win this year’s tournament, with the Canadians having the best odds at +116. All four countries are +400 or above, while the other six teams are +1386 or below. Here are the odds as of now for the 2022 tournament. Team Chances Canada +105 Finland +325 United States +333 Sweden +408 Czech Republic +1555 Slovakia +3057 Germany +7840 Switzerland +7840 Austria +50000 Latvia +50000

