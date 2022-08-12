Auburn Football Will Miss Postseason in Latest CBS Sports Bowl Projections





There are 41 bowl games this season, meaning 82 teams will have a chance to watch ‘postseason’ play. According to CBS Sports, Auburn will not be one of those 82 teams playing in a bowl. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has his… college football preseason bowl projections on Thursday morning and did not include the Auburn Tigers in its field of projected bowl games. Palm’s College Football Playoff predictions include Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma. 11 SEC teams are predicted to make it into the postseason. Auburn, Missouri and Vanderbilt are the only three teams from the conference that Palm believes will not make it. There are a number of requirements that a program must meet in order to play in a bowl. First, they must have at least six wins on their resume. Hypothetically, if there aren’t enough teams with six wins or more, and there are still places to fill a 5-7, a team may be eligible for a post-season game if they have a high enough APR score. (academic progress rate). If Auburn missed a bowl, that would almost certainly mean five wins or less for the Tigers. BetOnline currently leveled Auburn’s over/under profit total six. Here’s a look at Auburn’s schedule. Week 1, September 3 vs. Mercer Week 2, September 10 vs. the state of San Jose Week 3, September 17 vs. Penn State Week 4, September 24 vs. Missouri Week 5, October 1 vs. LSU Week 6, October 8 in Georgia Week 7, October 15 at Ole Miss Week 8, October 22 – DAY WEEK – Week 9, October 29 vs. Arkansas Week 10, November 5 in the state of Mississippi Week 11, November 12 vs. Texas A&M Week 12, November 19 vs. Western Kentucky Week 13, November 26 in Alabama ESPN’s FPI believes the Tigers have the strongest SOS (strength of schedule) in the country. So on paper it can be a difficult task to get six wins. An argument can be made anyway for Bryan Harsin & Co, who are still trying to decide who will be their starting quarterback. Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials! Join the Discord Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter Like Auburn Daily on Facebook Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube Buy Auburn Daily Merch

