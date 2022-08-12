Cosmo-Bethel tennis courts to be rebuilt in 2028 | Mid Missouri News

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Parks and Recreation Commission will hear a report Thursday evening about the improvements to the tennis court at Cosmo-Bethel Park.

Gabe Huffington, acting director of Columbia Parks and Recreation, said the department has budgeted for the 2023 capital improvement fiscal year to update the control system for the lights on transformers one through four.

“Those are the original courts of the 12-court complex. And we need to upgrade that system,” Huffington said

The first change with the lighting is to fix the controls in such a way that a person playing tennis can walk over them and press the button to operate the lighting.

“But then we’ll also put that on Musco’s operating system, which will allow us to program the lights to come on via smartphone or computer,” Huffington said.

Huffington expects the lighting improvements to be complete by spring 2023.

While not discussed at Thursday’s meeting, there are big long-term changes for courts one through four coming to Cosmo-Bethel Park.

The improvements to the Cosmo-Bethel Park tennis complex are expected to be completed in 2028 and will include the complete rebuilding of tennis courts one through four, including the removal of existing courts and the installation of new post-tensioned concrete court pavements and fencing.

This project is related to the renewal of the city park tax last November.

The construction process is expected to begin between 2026 and 2027.

“…then we’ll look at that bigger renovation project where we’re going to sideline the asphalt tracks, remove them and look at post-tensioned concrete lanes, which is a product that lasts much longer. We’re not doing that.” the heat and the cold,” Huffington said.

Rock Bridge High School tennis coach Ben Loeb said he thinks courts one to four have shown a lot of wear and tear when it rains.

“So it holds a lot of water, they have a lot of discoloration in the courts,” he explained.

“After a rain, it can be dangerous if water gets in between the cracks on the track. And just with a discoloration if you’ve had a rain, it can be a little slippery for a while,” Loeb said. “So I think you know there are some liability issues. But mostly the playability of the courses. They’re just not what they were 22 years ago.”

Huffington said tennis players will have to wait a few more years for the new courts, but Loeb wishes it could be ready sooner.

“Columbia Parks and Rec only has so much money, but I think they should put it on their priority list if it won’t be until 2028, especially for courts one to four,” Loeb said.

The SEC Women’s Tennis Championship is also expected to be held by MU in 2028. When MU last hosted the tournament in 2014, the park’s tennis courts were needed for training and warm-ups.

The goal is to have the new courts ready in time for that tournament by 2028.

“I think that’s the conversation we’re going to have with MU Athletics,” Huffington said. “We’re going to see if there’s interest in using some of our courtroom again.”

Huffington said the 2014 tournament needed the extra space.

“So we’ll have some conversations with them about the timeline when that tournament will take place and then as long as we can get everything right in terms of our bid and our contractor,” Huffington said. “I think that would be a really nice goal for us to be able to have those courts up and running for that tournament.”

KOMU 8 News contacted Mizzou Athletics for comment, but did not hear back.