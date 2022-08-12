



India Tour of Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule, Squad, T20, Broadcast Channel, Date, Time, Match List, Player List, Live Broadcast and Live Streaming Details In India. India and Zimbabwe are set up to settle in an ODI series. India’s 2022 tour of Zimbabwe will feature three ODI games. India’s tour of Zimbabwe in 2022 will witness the first ODI clash on August 18. The 2nd and 3rd ODI will take place on August 20 and 22 respectively. All matches take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Also Read: IND vs ZIM: Questions will always be asked but I don’t really care: Shubman Gill hits back at critics ahead of Zimbabwe Tour India recently played an ODI and T20I series West Indies. In the three-match ODI series, India won all three matches. India won the 1st ODI by 3 runs, the 2nd ODI by 2 wickets and the 3rd ODI by 119 runs. In the five-match T20I series, India won 4 matches and lost 1 to take a 4-1 win. Also Read: IND vs ZIM: 3 Indian Players Who Will Play All Matches In ODI Series Zimbabwe recently played a T20I and ODI series at home against Bangladesh. Zimbabwe managed to beat Bangladesh 2-1 in both series. In the T20I series, Zimbabwe won the 1st T20I by 17 runs and the 3rd T20I by 10 runs, but lost the 2nd T20I by 7 wickets. In the ODI series, Zimbabwe won the first two matches by 5 wickets, but lost the last ODI by 105 runs. In mutual encounters, India and Zimbabwe have played 63 ODIs against each other. Of these, India has won 51 ODIs while Zimbabwe has won 10 matches. While playing in Zimbabwe, India has won 19 matches and lost 4 out of 23 matches. Also read: IND vs ZIM: 3 Indian players who can sit on the couch for the entire series India Tour of Zimbabwe 2022 Scheme Date Match details Locations Times (ACTUAL) Aug 18 (Thurs) Zimbabwe vs India, 1st ODI Harare Sports Club, Harare 12:45 pm Aug 20 (Saturday) Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd ODI Harare Sports Club, Harare 12:45 pm Aug 22 (Monday) Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club, Harare 12:45 pm India Tour of Zimbabwe 2022 Selections Also Read: IND vs ZIM: 3 Indian Players To Retire From ODIs After Zimbabwe Series Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team during the ODI series. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma is outfitted for the series. Some other pivotal players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav have also been featured for the series. uncapped Rahul Tripathi is expected to make its debut during the series. Washington Sundar is back with the team after a long time. Zimbabwe has not yet announced their roster for the tournament. Many players from the recent Bangladesh series will be part of the roster. IND team: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar. ZIM team: To be announced India Tour of Zimbabwe 2022 Live broadcast and live streaming details India’s tour of Zimbabwe in 2022 will witness 3 ODI games that will take place on August 18, 20 and 22. All ODI games start at 12:45 PM IST, 9:15 AM local time. In India Sony Sports Network has acquired the rights to broadcast Zimbabwe’s 2022 India tour in India. Therefore, the IND vs ZIM ODI series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Fans need a subscription to watch the live streaming of the matches. in Zimbabwe In Zimbabwe, SuperSport TV will broadcast the live action of the 2022 India tour of Zimbabwe. Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

