BYU Football Announces Amenities Upgrades to LaVell Edwards Stadium

More upgrades are coming to BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium to improve the matchday experience for football programming’s business partners, athletic director Tom Holmoe announced Thursday.

Among the upgrades:

From Blue Zone to Club 22:

The sponsor meeting area formerly known as the Blue Zone, located below the west stands of the stadium, will be rebuilt and renamed Club 22 to recognize BYU’s first intercollegiate football team that began competition in 1922. Beginning in the 2022 football season, Club 22 will feature dining areas, lounge seating, all-inclusive food and beverages, access to exclusive BYU sporting goods and more. In 2023, the second phase of amenities will include pitches, a fireplace and a candy wall.

Addition of Champions Terrace

On the elevated platform connecting the north and east stands of the stadium will be a hospitality area known as Champions Terrace. Champions Terrace will provide lounge seating with a view of the pitch, canopy cover and access to amenities available during the game. The new space can accommodate more than 100 guests and is open to business partners at the highest level of sponsorship of Champions Club BYU.

Gridiron Grill upgraded

The Gridiron Grill will also be upgraded for the 2022 football season for all business partners in an exclusive casual experience. Located in the northwest corner of the hall, the Gridiron Grill offers an extensive concession menu, six 75-inch TVs, courtyard seating, and open access to a fountain drink vending machine.

Over the years, the way fans enjoy sporting events has changed dramatically, said Casey Stauffer, BYU associate athletic director for corporate sponsorships, in a school press release. The game is still the main attraction, but how people experience the game in the stadium has evolved. The demand for club level hospitality has increased and that capacity is very limited at LaVell Edwards Stadium. These types of hospitality spaces allow our business partners to enjoy the game while also hosting customers, rewarding employees and recruiting talent. We don’t just want to deliver a product. We want to offer an experience. Our corporate sponsors are investing significant financial resources, and these new areas will allow us to recognize that commitment, deepen our relationships, and provide those partners with an enhanced game day at BYU sporting events.