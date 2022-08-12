Anesthesiologist saves life on tennis court

CEDARVILLE — Quick reactions and execution are key factors in winning a tennis match, but for Dr. John Vitaliti, an anesthesiologist, also made a difference in saving the life of his friend Abraham Awabdy when he went into cardiac arrest.

Vitaliti, of Beavercreek, and Awabdy, 81, of Cedarville, played a tennis match on the tennis courts of Cedarville University on July 8 before Awabdy fell to the ground.

“We were just up one game,” Vitaliti said. “When I turned around, he was flat on the floor on his back, unresponsive.”

Upon reaching Awabdy, Vitaliti could not feel a heartbeat, so he promptly gave chest compressions (CPR) to Awabdy. Once the Cedarville University response team, which includes Don Parvin, captain of campus security, and Jayson Neri, campus security officer, and the university’s emergency medical services (EMS) team, they supported efforts to revive Awabdy.

“When the ambulance and security personnel from the University of Cedarville arrived, they were able to use an automated external defibrillator to revive his heartbeat and quickly transport him to the hospital,” Vitaliti said.

Without the quick thinking of Vitaliti and the other first responders, Awabdy might not have made it to the hospital, where he recovered to the point where he could go home three days later.

“The survival rate for people who go into cardiac arrest is only 12 percent. It’s quite rare,” said Elizabeth Sheridan, EMS coordinator at Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital (main campus) and Beavercreek Emergency Center.

Vitaliti and Cedarville first responders were honored by Premier Health at a special ceremony on Aug. 9.

“These circumstances indicate divine intervention,” Vitaliti said. “God put me there at the right time because the Lord had more plans for Abe.”