Buyout window of Zacha signing begins for Bruins

The 48-hour buyout period that resulted from the Boston Bruins avoiding arbitration with striker Pavel Zacha and signing a $3.5 million one-year contract on Monday.

Per our friends on PuckPediathe Boston Bruins, if they wish, now have 48 hours to buy out a player who made $4 million or more who was on their roster before the March 21 NHL Trade deadline.

The #NHLBrown open a 48 hour buyout window from 3 days. Only players who were listed on the last trading deadline and have a cap of $4 million or more can be bought out.https://t.co/R458mBtWbg — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) August 8, 2022

Many Boston Bruins fans have begged for Sweeney and the Bruins to buy out the injury riddled attacker Nick Foligno but as mentioned above, that can’t even happen in this current buyout period, as Foligno’s two-year contract only nets a $3.8 million cap hit. The same goes for another high profile buyout candidate, striker Craig Smith, whose three-year contract is a $3.1 million cap hit. Both Foligno and Smith are in the final years of their contracts. But even if they could buy out both players, it doesn’t look like the Boston Bruins, who are $2.2 million above the $82.5 million salary cap, are now willing to take.

The Bruins can make room for a salary cap using long-term injury reserve on defenders Matt Grzelcyk (out until November), and Charlie McAvoy (out until late November/early December), who are out with shoulder injuries, and Brad Marchand , who also is out until at least the end of November after an off-season hip surgery. Based on comments from Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, that appears to be the route the Bruins will take when it comes to shrinking cap space or moving rosters before the 2022-23 season kicks off in October.

I hope we did a lot of math to put the puzzle pieces together,” Sweeney told media. “We have some challenges, just like different teams and how we do that through trade or through waivers that really all teams will face. We certainly don’t have a problem until November. We have no problem because of LTI and the probability that it will be an LTI with the injuries we have, the amount of injuries we have.

But getting out is the math challenge. And yes, we will have to relax a little. But we have some mechanisms to do that. We know what the leverage is going to be and, you know, you just don’t know what’s going to happen between now and then. So we’re willing to go in different directions to explore what we need to do, but we have mechanisms to get there.

Can the Boston Bruins still explore the NHL trading market before they kick off the season against the Washington Capitals on October 12 in Washington DC

Yeah, that’s one that I think the vast majority of teams that are chasing what we’re going to face, and have some challenges. Aside from injuries and how you manage it as an organization, the asset management to a great extent, as I mentioned earlier, you got waiver decisions,” Sweeney replied when asked if he can explore the NHL trading market before the season starts. So I think that the beautiful is now known throughout the league and guys know there could be a tightening at some point, and the players are involved.