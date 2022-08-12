NIU Gymnastics is ranked eighth nationally in WCGA Academic Rankings





DeKALB, Illinois. Northern Illinois University’s women’s gymnastics team continues to be among the national leaders in academic rankings of women’s collegiate gymnastics programs released this week by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA). NIU’s cumulative grade point average of 3.7527 ranked eighth in the country in 2022, leading all Mid-American Conference programs. Twenty-one Huskie gymnasts achieved Scholastic All-America status by achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher. With 21 of 22 gymnasts on the 2022 roster who qualified for the Scholastic All-America honors, NIU ranked second in the nation in percentage of the team receiving the award with a score of 95.45 percent. “Again, this team just pulls it off academically with another Top 10 national finish and the top spot among MAC teams,” said NIU head coach Sam Morereal . “In addition, it’s great to have 21 athletes recognized as WCGA Scholastic All Americans for their academic achievements. I’m beyond proud of the work this group does in the classroom year after year.” NIU was led by four gymnasts who recorded a perfect 4.00 GPA, including seniors Nicolette DiPrisco and Kelsey Martz and juniors Ciara Ryan and Natalie Ham . See the full list below. 2022 NIU WCGA Scholastic All-Americans Name GPA Class Major

Alyssa Al-Ashari 3.93 Sof. Nurse

Alana Anderson 3.72 fr. Psychology

Emma Brkljacic 3.60 fr. Health Sciences

Nicolette DiPrisco 4.00 sr. Public law

Gillian Dolitsky 3.57 Jr. Nurse

Jacklyn Dolitsky 3.93 Jr. physical education

Kendall George 3.98 Sof. Journalism

Natalie Ham 4.00 Jr. Kinesiology

Morgan Hooper 3.90 Senior Marketing

Grace Humphrys 3.87 Soph. Kinesiology

Tara Kofmehl 3.68 Senior Accounting

Olivia Lynd 3.98 Sof. Marketing

Kelsey Martz 4.00 Sr. Kinesiology

Emmalise Nock 3.55 Fr. Biochemistry

Liana Roman 3.70 Sr. Operations & Information Management

Ciara Ryan 4.00 Jr. Sports management

Brookelyn Sears 3.67 Jr. Design and media art

Isabella Sissic 3.74 fr. Health Sciences

Gabrielle Welch 3.93 Senior Business Administration

Ellery Werner 3.89 fr. International politics

Isabelle West 3.95 Sof. Pre-physical therapy The Huskies take second place at the 2022 MAC Championships, the fourth consecutive top two in the league game. NIU returns 16 letter winners for 2023, including five seniors, and welcomes seven newcomers to the roster. — NIU — Twitter: @NIUAthletics

