Sports
Notre Dame Football Position Preview: Attacking Tackles & Harry Potter
I’m running out of smart ways to access these previews, so I’ll keep it short. Heres Notre Dames offensive tackles presented as characters from the Harry Potter book series. Enjoying.
No. 54 Blake Fisher Harry Potter
The child of prophecy, destined to take the offensive line of Notre Dames to new heights. Fisher became just the second true freshman ever and the first since Sam Young in 2006 to start in a season opener at Notre Dame, holding the left tackle spot against State of Florida last year.
A meniscus injury against the Seminoles kept Fisher out for the rest of the regular season (no word on whether it left a lightning scar). But it didn’t seem to take him a step as he was thrown to the wolves and held his own on a right tackle State of Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl.
A five-star recruit by Rivals and a four-star recruit by the other recruiting sites, Fisher looks to be the next great tackle prospect from South Bend. And had he not been injured, the next player on this list probably wouldn’t have had the chance to impress so much in the left tackle that the coaching staff decided to move Fisher to the right tackle this season. Hes got the chance to be a first-round NFL pick in just two short years, assuming he stays healthy.
No. 76 Joe Alt Ron Weasley
The one we didn’t see coming. Fisher was the one who caused a furore as an early entrant last spring. His classmate Alt was little more than a tantalizing prospect with the genetic potential (see: an offensive lineman who fathered in the first round of the 1984 NFL Draft) to become a future tackle starter.
Then Fisher was injured, as were Michael Carmody and Tosh Baker, so Alt’s number was called. Given the expectations for a true freshman and fourth-string left tackle, he was a revelation. Rather than just being Fisher’s #2, Alt like Ron Weasley showed that he was also capable of greatness.
As with Fisher, Alt could leave after two more seasons and be a first-round selection like his father. Suffice it to say, the Irish have one of the best tackle tandems in the country in the two true sophomores.
No. 68 Michael Carmody Hermione Granger
The resourceful. Carmody is in a similar mold to Josh Lugg: a Swiss army knife that can play multiple places. He could fill in on a tackle (which he did last season after Fisher went down and before his own injury) or on guard or even in the middle of a sniff. He could even be an H-back blocker, similar to Alt’s role last season, before Alt became a full-time starter.
A four star prospect from Mars, Pa. and younger brother of Irish hoops member Robby Carmody Michael appeared in 10 games last season after just one appearance in 2020. The sophomore in the red shirt will once again provide depth in case a first string falls on the line.
no. 79 Tosh Baker Neville Longbottom
The one who could have been prophesied. Not that Baker necessarily showed the same potential as Fisher, but the latter seems to have seized an opportunity the former never could.
Baker was a unanimous four-star recruit from Phoenix in the 2020 class. He competed for a starting spot at the end of his freshman season, and his chances of winning were half decent. Josh Lugg eventually won the correct tackle, but Baker was the highest-rated lineman in his class and center Jarrett Patterson was unable to compete for the left tackle spot after Lisfranc’s surgery.
Then Fisher impressed while Baker didn’t. And even after injuries to Fisher and Carmody pushed Baker into the runway last year, he struggled in his only two starts against Wisconsin and Cincinnati (although, to be fair, those two were good defenses).
On the plus side, Baker has apparently made some headway this off-season under Hiestand’s tutelage. His path to the field is unlikely, barring an injury to Fisher or Alt, but having a solid backup on tackles is always crucial, as last season proved.
No. 72 Caleb Johnson Draco Malfoy
The one who joined the protagonists. Johnson, a late pick-up in the 2021 class, made his retirement from Auburn less than a month before signing with Notre Dame. The native of Ocala, Fla. saw no action last fall as a true freshman.
It’s hard to watch Johnson crack the rotation for the Irish. Both of his classmates start at tackle and no one who played in either tackle spot for the Irish last season left the roster. There’s always a chance of injuries like last year, but that seems like the only path for Johnson to log snaps outside of the garbage time.
No. 59 Aamil Wagner Sirius Black
The one who abandoned his family. Okay, forget might be a strong word, but Wagner would pick Kentucky where his brother Ahmad played wide receiver and is currently a graduate assistant before making a late deal with the Irish last November.
Wagner was a four-star 247Sports composite prospect and fringe top-100 player from Dayton, Ohio. At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds as a high school senior, he has a lot of weight to put on before he’s done playing. But the physiques are impressive and he could be a very interesting tackle later on.
No. 70 Ashton Craig & No. 77 Ty Chan Fred & George Weasley
No, they are not twins. But this was the best I could come up with because they were offensive tackles in the same league and their recruits were pretty quiet. So give me some leeway here.
Craig was a three-star composite prospect on 247Sports of Lawrenceburg, Ind. His offer list included Michigan, Iowa, Cincinnati, Baylor, Purdue and Nebraska. Chan was a four-star composer from Groton, Massachusetts. His offers were Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Nebraska and Boston College.
Both are long-term projects whose impact at Notre Dame probably won’t be felt until Fisher and Alt go to the pros.
