Sports
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beaver commit Riley Reeves talks hiring process, senior year – Bemidji Pioneer
VADNAIS HEIGHTS Gentry Academy defender Riley Reeves is ready to experience her best year yet.
As a junior in 2021-22, the Bemidji Women’s State Hockey Commitment racked up 23 points in 31 games for the Stars, and she helped the team play back-to-back state tournaments in 2021 and 2022.
The 1-foot-8 defender went through the college hockey hiring process in the fall of 2021 and had her roster limited to just three schools.
In October 2021, Reeves posted her commitment to play Division I hockey for BSU on her Instagram page.
Team culture and coaching were two things Reeves noticed during her visit to the school. She vividly remembers visiting campus and watching a game at the Sanford Center.
“I had to go to the dressing room in between and you could just see that everyone was happy,” said Reeves.
Before leaving to play for the Beavers, Reeves will play one more season for Gentry Academy.
Although Reeves has lived and played hockey in Minnesota for quite a few years, she grew up in Illinois.
Like many hockey players, Reeves’ father put her and her brother in a Learn to Skate program, and from there her love of hockey began.
“I loved it from the start,” she recalls.
Reeves started playing boys hockey with her brother, but then played with the Woodbury Youth Hockey Association when she moved to Minnesota for her father’s job.
“I’m aggressive, I like to skate with the puck a lot and I like to play with it. … I see the whole ice,” said Reeves of her playing style.
The Stars High School Girls hockey program began in 2020 and has appeared in back-to-back state tournaments, one in Class A and last season in Class AA.
For Reeves’ second season, the team finished in second place, losing only to Proctor/Hermantown in the state title game. Last season, the Stars finished fourth in the tournament, losing to Edina in third place.
“We want to get back to the state… I think our team has a really good chance of being good again,” Reeves said of her team, which lost just two seniors this off-season.
What makes the Gentry squad play so well together? fame. Reeves says most of the girls on the team grew up together.
“We all have fun no matter what. Everyone has a positive attitude, no one puts each other down, we just lift each other up,” Reeves said. We are all best friends.”
For her final high school season, Reeves hopes to be one of the leaders on the team that others can look up to and lead the Stars to another state tournament.
Reeves had a busy outdoor season this year, winning the USA Hockey Tier I 16U National Championship in Pittsburgh this spring with the MN Elite Gray team and also participating in the National Girls 16/17 Player Development Camp.
In addition to hockey, Riley also plays softball with other players from the Gentry hockey team at the Mounds Park Academy cooperative. The team announced last year.
Sources
2/ https://www.bemidjipioneer.com/sports/beavers-hockey/womens-hockey-beaver-commit-riley-reeves-talks-recruiting-process-senior-year
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Julia Fox brings back the cutout dress and wears it to 11 August 12, 2022
- 2022 Gold Coast Open Table Tennis Championships August 12, 2022
- Unity signs multi-million deal to support US defense initiatives August 12, 2022
- Hockey Canada hires sports safety director to tackle abuse and harassment August 12, 2022
- Marla Catherine moves her fashion empire to TikTok August 12, 2022