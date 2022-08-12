WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beaver commit Riley Reeves talks hiring process, senior year – Bemidji Pioneer

VADNAIS HEIGHTS Gentry Academy defender Riley Reeves is ready to experience her best year yet.

As a junior in 2021-22, the Bemidji Women’s State Hockey Commitment racked up 23 points in 31 games for the Stars, and she helped the team play back-to-back state tournaments in 2021 and 2022.

The 1-foot-8 defender went through the college hockey hiring process in the fall of 2021 and had her roster limited to just three schools.

In October 2021, Reeves posted her commitment to play Division I hockey for BSU on her Instagram page.

Team culture and coaching were two things Reeves noticed during her visit to the school. She vividly remembers visiting campus and watching a game at the Sanford Center.

“I had to go to the dressing room in between and you could just see that everyone was happy,” said Reeves.

Before leaving to play for the Beavers, Reeves will play one more season for Gentry Academy.

Although Reeves has lived and played hockey in Minnesota for quite a few years, she grew up in Illinois.

Like many hockey players, Reeves’ father put her and her brother in a Learn to Skate program, and from there her love of hockey began.

“I loved it from the start,” she recalls.

Reeves started playing boys hockey with her brother, but then played with the Woodbury Youth Hockey Association when she moved to Minnesota for her father’s job.

“I’m aggressive, I like to skate with the puck a lot and I like to play with it. … I see the whole ice,” said Reeves of her playing style.

The Stars High School Girls hockey program began in 2020 and has appeared in back-to-back state tournaments, one in Class A and last season in Class AA.

For Reeves’ second season, the team finished in second place, losing only to Proctor/Hermantown in the state title game. Last season, the Stars finished fourth in the tournament, losing to Edina in third place.

“We want to get back to the state… I think our team has a really good chance of being good again,” Reeves said of her team, which lost just two seniors this off-season.

What makes the Gentry squad play so well together? fame. Reeves says most of the girls on the team grew up together.

“We all have fun no matter what. Everyone has a positive attitude, no one puts each other down, we just lift each other up,” Reeves said. We are all best friends.”

For her final high school season, Reeves hopes to be one of the leaders on the team that others can look up to and lead the Stars to another state tournament.

Reeves had a busy outdoor season this year, winning the USA Hockey Tier I 16U National Championship in Pittsburgh this spring with the MN Elite Gray team and also participating in the National Girls 16/17 Player Development Camp.

In addition to hockey, Riley also plays softball with other players from the Gentry hockey team at the Mounds Park Academy cooperative. The team announced last year.