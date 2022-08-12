Booth navigates choppy waters to finalize pairings





Esme Booth plowed through the turbulent conditions in Munich to secure her place in the European Championship final. The 23-year-old Stratford-upon-Avon star teamed up with Emily Ford to win her pairs’ heat on the opening day of the multisport championship to progress to Saturday morning’s showpiece. Booth and Ford, 27, crossed the line in a time of 7:44.93 to triumph over the Netherlands, Greece, Denmark and host country Germany at the Olympic Regatta Center in Munich. Rowing New team pursuit is already working together, believes Roberts 3 HOURS AGO The weather in the city is sweltering, but the duo had to navigate the windswept terrain to keep their European dream alive. Booth said: “It was good to win, but it was pretty tough conditions to row in. “There was a strong headwind, but we just held the course pretty well all the way, kept our rhythm and kept it up all the way. “I’m very happy with how that went. It went according to plan and it’s working.” For its second edition in 2022, the innovative multisport European Championship brings together the existing championships of the continent’s leading sports into one event that elevates the champions of Europe. And Booth and Ford have every chance to grab one of the 177 gold medals on offer after their opening day. Rowing kicked off Thursday morning’s 11-day German bonanza, which also featured cycling, gymnastics and sport climbing. Athletics kicks off on Monday at Munich’s iconic Olympic Stadium, while triathlon, canoe sprint, table tennis and beach volleyball also shine in the revamped event. Ford is eager to be part of it and having booked her place in the A Final, she added: “It is very exciting and I am very happy. “We relied on our race plan, relied on our rhythm through the middle and it came out with the result we needed and wanted. “We’re going to do the same on Saturday and see how we do.” The Munich 2022 European Multisport Championships, featuring athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, table tennis, triathlon, rowing, sport climbing, will take place from 11 to 21 August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympic Games in the German city. Follow online at bbc.co.uk/sport Rowing Redgrave shoots to European Championship final 6 HOURS AGO Rowing Relationship key for British rowing duo now European Championship final beckons 6 HOURS AGO

