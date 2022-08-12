Titans’ Malik Willis on first preseason game: “A lot to learn from, a lot to watch on film”

Third-round pick Malik Willis got his first taste of the NFL on Thursday, when the quarterback started for the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason game. Willis also got to see what it’s like to lose in the NFL for the first time, falling to the Baltimore Ravens 23-10.

Willis went 6-for-11 for 107 yards and no touchdowns in the air, but made a bigger impact on the ground with five carries for 38 yards, including a thrilling touchdown run. It was far from a terrible performance, but he looked like a rookie.

The 23-year-old says he can “learn a lot from” the loss and “a lot to watch on film”.

After the game, he noted that when he missed a game, he made up for it by using his running skills. “That’s what preseason is for,” Willis said of making mistakes and learning from the mishaps.

“I should have done better. Like I said, it’s a learning experience and you have to take it for what it is. It’s pre-season but at the same time it’s an opportunity, so I’m just going to try and keep working and look through the movie and just keep going,” Willis said (via NFL.com).

His release time could use some work and the chemistry with the recipients is still a work in progress, but he was able to show his running skills in the debut. Head coach Mike Vrabel agrees that Willis should release the ball faster.

Vrabel says his release time is something the team will evaluate.

“There were some good plays and of course we will have to look at the timing of the release and whether we are making the right decisions,” said Vrabel.

Vrabel also commented on Willis’ play and, like the quarterback, noted that there is room for improvement.

“I think it was okay. There were some sloppy things, but he got us in the right pieces and it probably comes down to execution. It’s different, it’s a new experience for all these guys. We have a lot of rookies in this team, and there will be a lot of guys who will continue to develop and get better,” said Vrabel. “I just want to make sure they compete every day, and they understand how hard this league is, especially as a young quarterback, to come back with a live rush and see coverage.”

Vrabel added that this is the point of preseason games and why he wanted Willis to get some preseason experience.

“That’s why I wanted him to get the ball, to put him in those situations. That’s the only way you can grow. He kept some plays alive with his legs, and we need to be able to combine some of that with making of making great decisions when guys are open and decisive and accurate with the football,” said Vrabel.

The Titans’ next game is August 20 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.