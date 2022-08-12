Dave Fact: Who I Am as a Nebraska Football Fan

Earlier this week I had the honor of guesting on “Fan Four’em” on the Go Big Redcast. I loved talking to Huskers with Honke and Rob. I encourage you to head over to their YouTube page to look at the whole .

The “Fan Four’em” is a great concept. They ask their guests the same four questions, leading to great conversations and memories. The four questions are:

How did you become a fan? What is your favorite memory? Who are your favorite Huskers? How do you think the team will fare this year?

As I pondered my answers, I realized that over the course of those four questions, I was describing who I am as a Nebraska fan. The foundation of my fandom, the experiences I’ve had as a fan and the players and teams I stand for.

These have all shaped how I see the current year’s team, the program as a whole, and especially the words I write here. So I thought maybe it would be nice to put myself in the spotlight to give you a better idea of ​​where I come from.

NOTE: These are not direct quotes from what I said on the Redcast. The four questions led to some great side discussions (and some fun rabbit holes), so I encourage you to take the time to watch the full show on their channel . Consider this the shortened version.

How did you become a fan?

I really can’t remember a specific moment. I think that’s part of what it means to grow up in Nebraska, especially in the 1980s. Nebraska fandom was just something you were born with and something that grew year after year.

Like any kid of my generation, I have traumatic memories of the failed two-point conversion in the 1984 Orange Bowl.

From when I was 8 or 9, my father got a few tickets to one game a year. We would drive down from Gretna and spend the day walking around campus and downtown. Coming to Lincoln for games was like Christmas and my birthday rolled into one.

Otherwise, since there were so few games on TV, a big part of becoming a fan was listening to games on KFAB on a transistor radio while kicking a soccer ball around the yard.

What is your favorite memory?

1987. #2 Nebraska vs. #3 UCLA. This was by far the greatest game I ever went to as a kid. Looking back, I’m not exactly sure how my father got tickets. We were pretty high up in the South Stadium, so I used Dad’s binoculars quite a bit to watch the action on the pitch.

When one of the calls broke, I saw Steve Taylor pat Rod Smith on the back. I knew absolutely nothing about anything, I said “he’s going to throw it to #88.”

Taylor faked a transfer to the fullback, fell back and hit Rod Smith for a 48-yard touchdown . It was Taylor’s third touchdown pass of the (then) school-record five he would throw on the day.

At this point in my life I already considered myself a huge Husker fan. But this moment confirmed it. I was one of the few people in the crowd of 76,000 who “knew” what was going to happen. The game aired on ESPN, but no one watching at home saw the moment (the broadcast briefly shows the NU huddle, but cuts to Broderick Thomas on the couch, then a cheerleader).

But I saw it.

Looking back, this was when I first realized that I would much rather watch games in person than on TV or listen on the radio. This has meant that I can count on one hand the number of home games I have missed in the past 29 seasons.

Who are your all-time favorite Huskers?

Until my first year at UNL (1993), I had never been to more than one game a year. Now I had season tickets and could watch every snap. I didn’t care if the 1993 Huskers destroyed everyone who came to Lincoln (average profit margin for the seven home games: 32 points), I would take it all in.

In 1993 came this fourth or fifth string I-back that would get some late in the fourth quarter. I had no idea who he was, but I loved hearing the old stadium announcer say “Bawl worn by MACK – oh – VICK – uh” after every attempt.

Besides that beautiful lyrical name, I thought Jeff Makovicka was a pretty decent backing. But he was buried behind Calvin Jones, Lawrence Phillips, Damon Benning and Clinton Childs on the depth chart.

In 1994 he moved to fullback and was a key backup on a national championship team, before becoming a starter for the all-time greatest team. Obviously, Jeff’s brother Joel is one of my favorites.

My appreciation for the Makovickas evolved into a general love for walk-on fullbacks from small town Nebraska schools. There’s something wonderful about a kid who emerged from a small town in Nebraska and paved the way for a four-star run. This culminated in a kid from my hometown: Andy Janovich – the last of the great Nebraska fullbacks.

There had been kids from my high school running over the years, but Jano was the first to see real playtime in nearly 30 years. Even though Gretna was no longer the smaller grade B school I grew up in, it’s still really cool to have a kid from your hometown playing for the Huskers — especially when they’re successful. Jano’s touchdown against Wisconsin may be my favorite moment of any NOW loss.

How do you think the Huskers will fare this year?

When Frost was hired, I had a blind faith that it would work. I knew it wouldn’t happen overnight, but I was convinced—no, CONVINCED—that he would rebuild the things that needed fixing, commit a powerful felony, and get Nebraska “back.”

But the past four years have erased that blind faith.

I think everything could click for this year’s team – and for the program as a whole. And to be very clear: I would like that to happen. Absolutely LOVE it happening.

But – I have a “prove it” mentality. Is Casey Thompson completely healthy and ready to do things Martinez couldn’t do either? Prove it. Can the defense absorb losses on the line and secondary without taking a step back? Prove it. Will Frost really hand over control of the offense to Whipple? Prove it. Can Donovan Raiola transform the offensive line from a liability into a strength? Prove it. Can NOW avoid stupid mistakes and not melt into special teams? Prove it.

I’m sure I’ll be happy with six wins. Could they get more? Secure. Can they go 3-9 again? Absolute. So that’s where I am: go to a bowl game and build from there. Hopefully we can have an “under-promise/over-deliver” type of year. That would be a nice change.

In the long run, I have higher standards than six wins. But I’m realistic about where this program has been in the last four years, what happened last year and how many new parts and components have to snap together to get 8+ wins.