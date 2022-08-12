Citi, Frances Tiafoe Promotes Investing in HBCU Tennis Student Athletes and Programs

The Citi Open demonstrates the financial institution’s commitment to investing in the future of HBCU tennis athletes and programs.

Professional men’s tennis player Frances Tiafoe and Morgan State head tennis coach Matthew Townes participated in HBCU-related activities for the Citi Open clinic at the William HG FitzGerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park in Washington, DC, on Aug. 1.

August 3, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Frances Tiafoe (USA) celebrates after his match against Chris Eubanks (USA) on day three of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Citi-sponsored event gave local HBCU tennis players the chance to meet and play Tiafoe and learn from coaches at the Washington Tennis and Education Foundation (WTEF). A deserving student athlete was awarded a $10,000 scholarship for his education at an HBCU. The money will be used for various expenses (tuition, room and board, books, school supplies, etc.), and the student was recognized in court at the Citi Open.

“At Citi, we are always looking for ways to provide HBCU students with the useful tools on their path to professional success and to celebrate their achievements,” said Kristen Solheim, Director of Government Affairs at Citi. “We are excited to host this clinic with WTEF and support them as their organization awards a $10,000 grant to a deserving student to attend an HBCU. We will continue to leverage our partnerships in sports and entertainment to advance that work.”

Citi invests in HBCU’s education and sports activities. Morgan State head tennis coach Matt Townes told HBCU Legends: “At Morgan State, we are always looking for new avenues to grow with the new leadership being brought in. We’re doing just that. I think it’s a great experience to this WTEF clinic by Citi is an opportunity to connect with the community and see and experience everything firsthand, while also providing opportunities for HBCU growth as a whole, not just Morgan State.”

Matthew Townes, head tennis coach, Morgan State; Credit: Morgan State Athletics

MATTHEW TOWNES Q&A

How valuable is it to Citi to sponsor this clinic and support HBCUs and Morgan State?

“Having this WTEF Clinic sponsored by Citi, as well as other HBCU-related clinics, is fundamental to the growth of HBCU tennis programs. It gives young aspiring tennis players the opportunity to compete and play at a high level. In addition, it exposes our HBCU programs as an option for the type of children we are looking for, especially Morgan State.It is great that Citi is supporting WTEF because they are providing a $10,000 scholarship to a student for their education at a HBCU, which can be used across the board different costs. This support allows students to focus on their studies and education.”

Will your players also attend matches later in the week and watch the pros?

“Oh, absolutely! It’s such a great opportunity to really let the youth learn first-hand from some of the greatest in the world like Frances [Tiafoe]Venus [Williams]Sloane [Stephens], and much more! They help represent and showcase the tennis community and inspire young black players in DC and across the US, especially those aspiring to play on one of the biggest venues.”

FRANCES TIAFOE Q&A

What do you think of how the Citi Open clinic is helping to grow the game for HBCU student athletes and young players in the DC area? And work with Citi to develop the tennis game?

“It is an honor and privilege to participate in the Citi Open and join Citi and the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation (WTEF) to empower black youth directly. It’s nice to take a break from the competition and share some of my own personal anecdotes and life lessons with aspiring HBCU students Representation in tennis is imperative, and I am honored to be a homegrown figure to showcase what is capable within the sport while providing exposure to HBCU tennis programs in the US.”

What advice do you have for HBCU programs and players to give back to the tennis game in DC and across the country?

To be able to give something directly back to the community that raised me and provide guidance to young aspiring and current HBCU students is extremely rewarding. I am grateful that Citi is investing in the future of these students and supporting the WTEF in providing scholarships for their education. My advice is that there will be challenges along the way, but it’s so important to seize opportunities when they arise because you may not get them anymore. If you never take that chance and don’t commit to it, the opportunity will pass.”

How important is it for you to work not only with the gentlemen but also with the ladies at the event?

?With the WTA returning to the Citi Open, it is clear that equality within our tennis community is a priority. We are trying to influence the next generation of tennis players, both men and women. Joining the WTEF clinic, sponsored by Citi, is an opportunity to celebrate the HBCU tennis programs that young tennis players can take, while also providing exposure and opportunity – which I believe is critical in trying to bring about equitable change in our industry to create.”