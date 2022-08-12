Sports
Fleury’s curse hits Vegas, will the penguins be affected?
Swap Marc-Andre Fleury at your own risk. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights did, and the teams immediately suffered the consequences, and the next goalkeepers dealt with the curse as well. The Chicago Blackhawks traded Fleury and went into a summer of self-immolation in the NHL trading market.
It’s Fleury’s curse.
Now the division rival New York Islanders may be the beneficiary. And it could all have a direct connection to the Penguins.
**Editor’s Note: To address various comments and answers, the Penguins traded a second round pick with the Vegas Golden Knights to secure the roster of Fleury in the 2017 expansion card, which constitutes a trade.
This is how Fleury’s curse first hit the Penguins: Matt Murray.
In his first season as the undisputed No. 1 starter, he played just 49 games, passed out in the first half and finished well below the expected save rate of 0.907.
Murray struggled through another season before injuries limited him, and Tristan Jarry muscled past him on the depth chart.
On Tuesday, Shelly Anderson opined that the Penguins core should still include Marc-Andre Fleury. The Penguins are 1-4 in the playoff series since Fleury left.
Vega Golden Knights:
The Curse of Fleury, Chapter 2.
Technically, the Penguins traded Fleury for the Vegas Golden Knights for a second round. The Fleury playoff magic, which fueled the Pittsburgh Penguins’ second straight Stanley Cup in 2017, followed Fleury to Vegas as the ever-smiling netminder held the inaugural Golden Knights back to the 2018 Stanley Cup final.
Fleury helped the Golden Knights go untethered for two seasons before taking over Robin Lehner.
Why?
Regardless, Fleury won the league with Lehner, including holding the net on the run to the 2021 Final Four (COVID restrictions nullified the Eastern and Western Conference Finals).
Still, Vegas traded Fleury and his $7 million salary to the Chicago Blackhawks for a minor minor leaguer and gave the starting net to Lehner.
Cue the curse.
Last season, Lehner suffered a knee injury that hampered him for most of the season. It was later revealed that it was an injury that required season-ending surgery in April. There are conflicting reports about the injuries, but in the end, the Vegas Golden Knights missed the playoffs.
The Vegas trade appeared to be a particularly salty betrayal by Vegas owner Bill Foley, whom Fleury believed would never trade it. Fleury thought about his future for several days before agreeing to report to Chicago.
On Thursday, the Golden Knights announced that Lehner would miss the upcoming season following hip surgery.
How It Affects Pittsburgh Penguins?
Our colleague Owen Krepps quickly reported the news and then quickly switched to three emergency grabs on the NHL trading bloc. One of those options, and perhaps the most logical, is New York Islanders goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov.
On Wednesday, the seeping NHL rumors about the Islanders and center Nazem Kadri bubbled up a bit more as a national analyst Kevin Weekes warned that as many as four transactions would come. Weekes’s report echoed primary coverage from Stefen Rosner and NYI Hockey Now that Kadri and the Islanders are circling an unsigned deal.
The islanders must settle their salaries before the rumored deal with a $7 million AAV can be closed.
Varlamov carries a $5 million AAV for one more season. If the islanders could move him, they would be more than half way through to clear the necessary space for Kadri and not cripple their primary setup.
There are rumors that Kadri’s representatives are still chatting with other teams, but the apparent connection is a secondary option.
With Kadri’s deal pending, Vegas in need of a goalkeeper and Varlamov as the Islanders’ presumed second goalkeeper, the stars may well align. Fleury’s curse could come full circle and the Pittsburgh Penguins will have a more formidable opponent from the Metro Division.
Last month, Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin traded 1A goalkeeper Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators so that Ottawa could replace Matt Murray. Maybe Guerin has closed the loop.
It’s a good thing Minnesota didn’t trade Fleury.
That never works out.
