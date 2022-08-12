Small joins Illini Track Coaching Staff





CHAMPAGNE, fig. Illinois track and field head coach Petros Kyprianou a familiar face mentioned in Javanie Klein as an assistant coach. Small will mainly be the men’s and women’s sprints, hurdles, relay coach and the recruitment coordinator. “Javonie is a great addition to our staff at every level,” said Kyprianou. “He is one of the most tireless and effective recruiters in the NCAA. Along with my knowledge of my program building system and student athlete championship mentality. Javonie was my first staff in Georgia and helped us build a championship program. His knowledge and experience in the sprints and hurdles will be an asset to our current and future athletes.” Small joins the Illini after a six-year stint at Arizona State University (ASU) serving in the same role. He helped the ASU men’s team improve from 74th place in the NCAA Championships in 2017 to ninth place in 2021, its best since 2010. With his help, 22 updates were made to the ASU top-10 of all time. in the 2021 and 2022 seasons alone. He brought a number of prominent members to the ASU track program in two-time and six-time All-Americans Jamar Marshal Jr., respectively. and transfer Cortney Jones. marshall Jr. set the ASU record in the 60m and 110m hurdles led by Small. He also earned the number one overall recruit and U20 Pan American Champion Justin Robinson. “I’m so grateful to have started working as an assistant coach for the University of Illinois,” said Small. “I have worked under Coach Kyprianou in the past and feel blessed that he trusts me to help him carry out his vision of success. I am grateful for my time at ASU as it has helped me achieve a better to become a coach and recruiter.Coach Kyprianou truly has the drive, passion and vision to win a national championship and he has a proven track record of success.to run on the ground to advance his vision !” Before ASU, Small spent four years at the University of Georgia (UGA). First as a volunteer assistant coach in the 2013-15 seasons, then as Director of Operations from 2015-17. This is where Small and Kyprianou first made their professional connection. From 2006-10, Small had his first crack at UGA, where he was a volunteer assistant coach. As Director of Operations, he coordinated all operations and logistics for the track and field/cross country teams. He led all home games and maintained proper use of the budget. As an assistant coach, Small assisted coach Kyprianou in coaching US record holder triple jump and Olympian Keturah Orji and Olympic heptathloner Kendell Williams. Williams became a seven-time NCAA champion and Orji won eight titles. He also created and conducted group and individual workouts in the absence of event coaches. Prior to his NCAA days, Small spent time at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Georgia as a girls’ track and field coach for the 2011-13 seasons. In 2012, he founded the Nitro Track Elite club. Here he worked with athletes between the ages of 4-18 and presented them with high-level individual training and competitions at the collegiate and professional level. Prior to his coaching days, Small received his Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Morehouse College (Division II) in Atlanta. Here he was a six-time All-American hurdler and eight-time SIAC conference champion. The former Texas state 110 hurdle champion also competed in the U.S. Championships in 2006 and 2007. He reached the semifinals of the 400-meter hurdles at the 2006 Championships, finishing 15th overall. He is a five-time high school conference champion; three times in the 110m hurdles and twice in the 300m hurdles. Small makes the move to Champaign with his four-year-old daughter and wife, Sherena. Born in Portland, Oregon, she was a triple jumper at the University of Nevada Reno.

