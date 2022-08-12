‘War minus shooting’: partition sparked fierce cricket rivalry between Pakistan and India

When India and Pakistan were forged out of Partition 75 years ago, the split also created one of the biggest rivalries in the sport.

Today, every cricket match between the two countries is one of the most watched events on the global sports calendar and the win is used to promote their respective nationalism.

The rivalry between the countries is so strong that they cannot even share the date of the partition that gave them independence, with Pakistan celebrating it on August 14 and India a day later.

India playing Pakistan involves the feelings of millions of people, said Wasim Akram, one of the greatest crickets of all time and now commentator.

You become a hero when you perform well, you are portrayed as a villain when your team loses, said the former Pakistani skipper.

Competitions ignite great fervor, but they have also defused military tensions between the two nations, who have fought four wars since independence from Britain in 1947.

During a period of saber-rattling in 1987, as troops gathered along their border, military ruler General Muhammad Ziaul Haq appeared unannounced in New Delhi, ostensibly to attend a match between the two.

The move, as cunning as a cricket captain on the pitch could imagine, led to a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and tensions eased.

Mother of all games

Still, the rivalry on the pitch has disappeared from the cricket pitch for the time being.

The neighbors have not played a Test since 2007, but only meet in the shorter versions of the game and in multi-team matches on foreign soil, rather than head-to-head series at home.

Playing as they will at the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates later this month, cricket fans around the world will be glued to their TV screens, a multi-billion dollar bonanza for broadcasters.

The The 2019 50-year World Cup fight between Pakistan and India attracted 273 million viewers, while 167 million watched them during last year’s Twenty20 World Cup.

Nothing can match an Indo-Pakistan bilateral series because it’s played in a different league, former prime minister and cricket captain Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992, said in a statement. air sports documentary.

The atmosphere is filled with tension, pressure and fun.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Faisal Hasnain called matches against India the mother of all cricket matches.

Fans want these two countries to play against each other regularly, but resumption is only likely if relations thaw, he said. AFP.

We can only wait and hope that happens.

exercise food

Cricket was introduced to the subcontinent in the 18th century and was mainly played by the white colonial rulers, but the locals learned the game by being used as bowling or batting fodder in the practice nets.

India won Test status in 1932, but after Partition, most of the Muslim players, including three who had played for the national team, migrated to Pakistan, which had to build from scratch.

Pakistan’s first Test, fittingly, was against India, in 1952 and they were led by: Abdul Hafeez Kardar, one of the three double internationals.

Since then, Pakistan and India have played 59 Tests, with Pakistan winning 12, India nine and the rest tied.

In ODIs, Pakistan also has a lead, but India has won seven of their nine T20 encounters.

In the women’s game, India has won all 11 of their ODIs and 10 of their 12 Twenty20s since the first meeting in 2005.

The advent of one-day cricket has only intensified the rivalry with one commentator calling their clashes war without shooting.

In 1991, Aaqib Javeds seven-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, helped Pakistan win the Wills Trophy in Sharjah in a match that nearly ended in obscurity, sparking outrage from the losing Indian side and fans.

They’ve been whining about it for months, Aaqib said dryly.

But Pakistani fans have also shown their gals and sent death threats to Wasim Akram after he withdrew from an important final against India due to injury.

Sometimes the reaction of the fans is unbearable, Akram said.

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said he misses regular clashes against Pakistan.

It was my favorite opponent for all the entertainment they provided on the pitch with their chatter, he told me? AFP.

Plus the fact that they were a damn good side.