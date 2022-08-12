Mountaineers Place 7 on PFF’s Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams









NEW ORLEANS PFF’s All-Sun Belt teams are made up of seven representatives from App State Football. Offensive tackleCooper Hodgesrun backCameroon Peoplescorner back Steven Jones Jr. and outside linebacker Nick Hampton made the first team of the preseason. run back Nate Noel quarterback Chase Brice and attacking guard Isaiah Helms is in the second team. Eighteen players who started at least one game in 2021 will return from an App State team that had a regular season with 10 wins and a division title during Shawn Clark second full season as head coach. The Mountaineers went into competition 7-1. Hodges has received All-Sun Belt recognition after each of the last three seasons, as he was App State’s base for 39 consecutive games. He scored 86 percent and had a team-high 84 knockdown blocks in 2021. Peoples, who received All-Sun Belt recognition in 2021 and 2020, rushed for 926 yards and a leading 14 touchdowns last season while playing in 12 of 14 games. A preseason second-team All-American through the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Jones made four All-America teams last season, including first-team honors from three outlets. He increased his career tally to seven interceptions with five during a breakout season in 2021 with three pick-six returns for touchdowns. Hampton ranks first among returning Sun Belt players with 19.5 career sacks and second with 30.5 career tackles for loss. His 11.0 sacks in 2021 were the sixth most in the country among FBS players returning in 2022, and he was one of only five players nationally in 2021 with more than 10 sacks, 15 loss tackles and 65 tackles . Brice set App State’s single-season record for passing yards with a leading 3,337 to go along with season totals of 27 touchdown passes and a 62.1 completion rate. Noel led the Sun Belt with 1,126 rushing yards and 31 rushes over 10 yards. Last season, Helms started on the right-wing in all 13 appearances and finished second on the team with 61 knockdown blocks. App State began fall training on Aug. 5 and will face North Carolina on Sept. 3 for a home opener that is officially sold out. App State recently announced that football season tickets have sold out for the first time in school history after about 11,000 were sold.

