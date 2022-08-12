Puma Cricket steps forward to help Winston Benjamin who “Mr. Tendulkar Can you help me?’

Jamaica: A few days ago, former West Indian cricketer Winston Benjamin had asked Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar to help him improve cricket infrastructure in the West Indies. Benjamin had asked Sachin to donate cricket kits that he can distribute to young and aspiring cricketers. Benjamin’s emotional appeal to Tendulkar caught the attention of the world, but the Master Blaster did not respond to the request, at least not on social media and we don’t know if he contacted him secretly.

“Mr. Tendulkar, if you are in a position, could you help me? Hit me up,” he said, sharing his phone number.’ “I want to thank my good friend Mohammad Azharuddin. He sent me some equipment. Azhar, congratulations! And thank you so much for that help. Stay in touch. Anyone who wants to contribute, feel free.”

“We used to have a tournament in Sharjah, where it used to be a benefit game for players from different countries. I don’t want any advantage. All I want is someone to say ‘here’s some equipment’ 10-15 bats, that’s good enough for me. I don’t want $20,000. I just want some gear so I can give it back to the youngsters. That’s all I ask,” Benjamin said in a video shared by veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Benjamin’s request is heard by Puma cricket, who have promised to send kits for the novice cricketers in the West Indies. Puma India responded to a message and confirmed the development. “We hear you, Winston. Let’s fill these kids up,’ Pujma cricket replied.

This isn’t the first time Puma has come forward for help. Last year Zimbabwean cricketer Ryan Burl asked for sponsors on social media, saying they need sponsors so he doesn’t have to fix their shoes after every game. Puma had then sent a pair of shoes to Burl.