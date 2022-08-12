Abbotsford Canucks Announces 2022-23 Hockey Operations Staff





August 12, 2022 – American Hockey League (AHL) – News item from Abbotsford Canucks Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, today announced the hiring of John Murray as Strength & Conditioning Coach, in addition to confirming the rest of the club’s hockey staff ahead of the 2022-23 American Hockey League season.

Jeremy Colliton will lead the hockey operations staff in his first season as the team’s Head Coach, with the support of newly hired Development & Goaltending Coach Marko Torenius, as well as a recurring coaching division consisting of Associate Coach Gary Agnew, Assistant Coach Jeff Ulmer, Video Coach Ian Beckenstein, skills coach Yogi Svejkovsky and skating coach Mackenzie Braid. John Murray enters the Canucks organization of St. Andrew’s College, an independent preparatory school in Aurora, Ontario, where he was chief strength coach of all of the school’s sports programs for eight years, primarily focused on the hockey, soccer, and baseball teams. Murray also spent seven years as a strength and conditioning coach for Gary Roberts High Performance Training in Toronto, Ontario, where he worked with some of the world’s top hockey players during the off-season. “John is someone who has a lot of experience in a team environment,” Johnson says. “He has worked with some of the best hockey players in the world. His knowledge and passion are qualities that I can bring to our organization with great enthusiasm.” Murray will join the recurring human performance staff, including Head Equipment Manager Ramandeep “Chico” Dhanjal, Assistant Equipment Manager Shingo Sasaki, Head Athletic Therapist Roman Kaszczij and Assistant Athletic Therapist Chris Trivieri. Discuss this story on the American Hockey League bulletin board… The views expressed in this posting are those of the publishing organization and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its employees.

