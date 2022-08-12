Awaking The Giants: Lagos Grassroots Table Tennis Clinic Launches | Latest Sports and Football News in Nigeria





In its effort to find grassroots talent, particularly among children, the Lagos State Sports Commission has launched the third edition of Awakening The Giants Table Tennis Clinic. Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere will have a busy summer in August as the Sports Commission organizes a 3-week children’s empowerment activity to teach children new skills before returning to school in September. Sports247 was on site to witness the start of this year’s Awaking The Giants, a three-week free summer table tennis and mentorship clinic built for kids ages 6-11. Inspired by the just concluded Common Wealth Games that team Nigeria has traditionally made the country proud of, the clinic’s organizers have deemed it appropriate to nurture young talents who will make the country and themselves proud in the future. Kayode Okunoye, sports officer, in the sports commission of Lagos State, told sports247 that this program is aimed at capturing young children. “This is to take care of kids from the ground up, catch them young. We teach them different things, like dancing, languages, and most importantly, we teach them to play table tennis, because we see sports as a tool that can improve their life and fitness as they get older. Citing the recent success of the likes of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume, Inspiration has been drawn to children and parents alike to get kids into one sport or the other as the Awaking The Giants have seen more than 50 kids sign up for the campaign from this year . “We didn’t have it that way in previous editions. All parents are now inspired by the Tobi Amusans of this world as children now want to participate in one sport or the other. That’s why we’re setting this up. We now have up to 50 children in our registration books.” According to the administrator, this edition of Awaking The Giants has given children of every tribe and religion the opportunity to integrate with others as it also involves many cultural activities. This is meant to bring unity and harmony between different tribes and religions. “This is very beneficial for social integration as we present various cultural events. We also teach them French and other languages. All of these are intended to broaden their knowledge before returning to school. Okunoye decides.

