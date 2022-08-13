Alexander Zverev’s Huge Announcement Ahead of the US Open

Alexander Zverev (center photo) tries to recover from injury in time for the US Open. (Getty images)

World No.2 Alexander Zverev is fighting to be fit for the US Open after being injured for the past two months following a horrific ankle roll at the French Open.

Zverev was in the semi-finals of the French Open in a tricky game against eventual champion Rafa Nadal when an injury struck.

Nadal and Zrerev had already clocked three hours and were 6-6 in the second set when the German went over his corner and screamed in pain.

He left the track in a wheelchair and soon after returned on crutches and in tears to announce his retirement, with Nadal expanding his record Grand Slam flights to 22, beating Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final.

However, after his return to the practice track, the German is encouraging news for fans.

Tokyo Olympic champion Zverev said during a press conference in Hamburg on Thursday: “Of course I will try to make it to the US Open, even if it is in a very short time.”

He later added, “Maybe I can say I’m ready. Best-of-five is hard.”

“Every day it really gets better.

“That’s why I don’t want to say that I won’t play the US Open.”

Zverev is in a race to get fit with the Cincinnati Masters kicking off next week, ahead of the US Open.

The final Grand Slam of the season kicks off in New York in just over two weeks on August 29.

If Flushing Meadows comes too early, Zverev aims to return for the Davis Cup group stage from September 13-18 against France, Belgium and Australia in his native Hamburg.

Last week, Zverev revealed that he suffers from type 1 diabetes, admitting that he had struggled to accept his condition and tried to hide it from the world.

Gael Monfils’ horror injury at Canadian Open

Like Zverev’s terrible injury, Gael Monfils went down at the Canadian Open after he rolled his ankle.

Monfils returned to tennis after a three-month break, but was pitted against British talent Jack Draper.

In the third game, Monfils hit a running forehand before landing awkwardly on his right ankle.

The 35-year-old died of pain, prompting Draper to rush to the veteran.

Draper and the chair umpire helped Monfils to his feet and led him to a chair.

However, Monfils was clearly in pain and appeared to be bursting into tears at the horrific setback.

Monfils tried to continue playing, but it was clear he was in too much pain to run.

with AFP

