Kids ask the best questions: Lars Eller spent Thursday instructing youth hockey players at Ashburn Ice House Hockey Camp





Photo: @coldrushhockey Even after the wear and tear of an NHL season, during the off-season, players often find ways to somehow stay on the ice. For Lars Eller, Washington Capitals Center, that included coaching youth hockey players on Thursday at the Ashburn Ice House Hockey camp. The camp (with guest coaches throughout the week) was run by ColdRush Hockey, an ice hockey instruction and training company run by Capitals skating coach Wendy Marco, and concluded with Eller as guest instructor. During the session, Eller worked with the players on stage plays, skating and supervised exercises on the ice. Previously a student of Marco, Eller worked on his own skates at MedStar Capitals Iceplex earlier this year. The 33-year-old, who is entering his final season with a five-year contract signed in 2018, also answered questions from the camp participants, whose questions were quite well thought out. A kid quizzed Eller about his game day ritual, which begins with a morning skate at MedStar Iceplex. “After we skate in the morning, I go home and have lunch, then I take a long nap, and then when I come to the rink I do my warm-up, then a little football, and then I ready to go on the ice.” Another participant asked about Eller, who became the first Danish-born player to win a Stanley Cup when the Caps did in 2018 (he scored the deciding goal), and what positions he played growing up. “I played attacking, I played Center, and one year actually when I was your age I tried to play goalkeeper. I think it’s good to try, if you want to try different things I think it’s good is to do”. Eller ended his day in Ashburn with some advice for his star-struck students: “Pay attention, and this is the first step towards maybe one day becoming an NHL player, because I used to do exactly the same as you. So I hope you have a great year, and I hope you have a lot of fun, good luck!” By Michael Fleetwood Similar: Like Loading…

About Michael Fleetwood Born into a family of diehard Capitals fans, Michael Fleetwood has been watching games for as long as he can remember. Born the year the Capitals went to their first Stanley Cup final, he is a diehard Caps fan, the owner of the very first Joe Beninati jersey and has since met Joe himself. His favorite player became former Capital Nate Schmidt after he met Schmidt at a Hershey hotel while in Hershey PA to watch the Bears play, shortly after Schmidt was injured during a conditioning stint. Michael is also a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Orioles, and enjoys photography, watching WildEarth TV’s SafariLive live safaris, and watching animals in his spare time. (Photo by Adam Vingan in 2014 at the Capitals Development Camp).

