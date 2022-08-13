Sports
Women’s Basketball Unveils 2022-23 Non-Conference Campaign
PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania women’s basketball team has officially announced that it will not hold a conference for the 2022-23 campaign, which will include another trip to the West Coast for two games in California.
“I’m really excited about the non-conference schedule we’ve put together,” Head Coach Mike McLaughlin said. “Competing against 13 teams at 11 different conferences, many of which are highly successful 2021-2022 seasons, will help us prepare for the challenging program we face in our highly talented and very well-coached Ivy League conference. With trips to Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, among others, our players will have the opportunity to grow together as a group as they explore some truly incredible regions of our country. August back together on the field to start this journey!”
The Quakers have 13 non-conference games scheduled for the season, seven of which will take place at The Palestra.
The season kicks off with a three-game road trip, which began with a trip to Poughkeepsie, New York on November 10 against Marist. Shortly after, Penn takes a flight to Chicago to face Northwestern (November 13) of the Big Ten Conference.
The Big 5 competition kicks off on November 15 and makes the short trek to Saint Joseph’s. Two days later, the battle for the city continues with the home opener at The Palestra against Villanova (Nov 17). The Quakers will close out Big 5 games in La Salle (November 29) and host Temple (December 11).
For the second consecutive season, Penn will head to the West Coast for two games. The trip starts on November 20 with San Francisco. The Quakers then head south to face USC in Los Angeles just before Thanksgiving.
The rest of the non-conference lei will take place at The Palestra throughout December and one in January. The Quakers will host: Stony Brook (December 1), Bucknell (December 6), St. Francis Brooklyn (December 8), Gwynedd Mercy (December 30), and Hartford (January 10).
NOTES ON NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
*The Quakers meet Marist for the seventh time in the history of the program and the last fight took place in 2005. Marist has a 4-2 lead in the series.
*Penn has only played against four Big Ten teams in the history of the program and will be looking for his first win against the conference when they travel to Northwestern in November. They have played: Ohio State, Maryland, Northwestern and Rutgers.
*The California trip sports matches against two new opponents. The Quakers have only played San Francisco once in program history in 1979, while they have never played against USC.
*The Quakers matchup with Stony Brook for the second consecutive year, as last year’s narrow 75-69 defeat marked the first time the two teams have met in 20 years.
*A red and blue team with a short staff fell to Bucknell last season, but the Quakers had a five-game win against the Bison before that. Penn holds a 5-4 lead in the all-time series dating back to 1985.
*The Quakers had great success against St. Francis Brooklyn, maintaining a 7-1 lead in the matchup. Penn made the trip to Brooklyn last season and rolled to a 63-46 win.
*Penn opened last season with Hartford and took the all-time series to 2-0 with an 85-42 win. The first match-up was at The Palestra in 2019, with the Quakers taking the 74-46 decision.
*The Big 5 title has been won by the Quakers twice in program history, 2015 and 2018, both of whom were under McLaughlin.
2022-23 NON CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
November 10: at Marist
November 13: in Northwestern
November 15: at Saint Joseph’s
November 17: VILLANOVA
November 20: in San Francisco
November 23: at USC
November 29: in La Salle
December 1: STONE BROOK
December 6: BUCKNELL
Dec 8: ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYNA
December 11: TEMPLE
Dec. 30: GWYNEDD MERCY
January 10: HARTFORD
