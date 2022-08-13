London cricket club overrun by Afghan refugees

In the picturesque setting of Roehampton and Fulham Cricket Club in south-west London, the familiar sound of leather on willow trees can be heard on a summer afternoon.

Unlike previous years, however, this season local players have been joined by refugee boys from Afghanistan who share their love of cricket.

Young people who have expatriate to the UK after the Taliban regained power in Kabul last August are proving their mettle at the club, where they have impressed coaches with their skills and achieved a string of successes on the pitch.

The club opened its doors to more than 20 Afghans staying at a local hotel last year after being flown out of the Afghan capital on RAF flights under Operation Pitting.

The donations poured in and parents whose children play at the club organized a fundraiser to cover the coaching costs for the boys.

The club offers newcomers a sense of community, security and purpose as they continue to wait for long-term accommodation and plan for their future in Britain.

Most of them just love to play cricket, said Marc Moderegger, who coordinates the junior teams The national. There is a core of about 10-12 of them who would play any day of the week if you gave them the chance.

They are much more confident now. They were quite shy to begin with. They get along well with the others, they all get along well. They were actually bored [in the hotel] and not much back at that stage in September. They didn’t have much to do.

I hope they learn that they can play cricket and that this opens doors for meeting other people in other teams.

An Afghan teenager who arrived in the UK last summer is playing in a cricket match in Fulham. Victoria Pertusa / The National

Allrounders

As well as improving their hitting and bowling skills, membership in the club has helped the boys integrate into British society and increase their English language skills. Learning useful phrases from their teammates is a two-way street, and they too have taught English children how to say basic phrases in Pashto.

Some of the new members proved to be so talented that they were sent for trials at Surrey County Cricket Club, eight of which were accepted.

But despite the boys’ warm welcome from the regulars and their obvious talent both on and off the cricket pitch, things didn’t go smoothly for the aspiring athletes.

Some of them are separated from their families, including parents who are still in Afghanistan, and hotel life is not ideal, especially for students taking exams.

There have been quite a few mental health issues at times, said Mr Moderegger. Sometimes it’s hard to get them motivated.

There are certainly occasions when they clearly feel down and don’t feel like doing anything. Once you get them to cricket, the challenge is they are too excited and don’t want to leave, but the main thing is to get them there. Once you get them to a game or practice, I can’t recall ever complaining about being persuaded to do it.

They’re all teenagers and there’s a certain amount of sullenness involved. Add to that all the problems they’ve faced, unsurprisingly, they sometimes lack motivation or desire.

Dream to play for England

The players who have shown exceptional skills and leadership qualities have been nominated for training programs in the hope that they can become coaches themselves and earn a living.

Sahil, 16, is one of the players who has convinced the club that he has a promising career ahead of him.

I feel brotherhood playing for this club, he said. When I’m on the pitch, I feel in love with life.

My dream is to play for England. I need to fight more and work hard. It motivated me more and it helped me.

Aziz, 18, said he and his colleagues are grateful for the reception from club members.

We learned a lot here with the club, he said. It’s a good thing for us to play in England. We have met many people here. They helped us, they gave us everything.

Afghan refugee boys play in a cricket match in Fulham, London. Victoria Pertusa / The National

The idea of ​​integrating Afghan refugee boys into the club came from Ziaulhaq Maliky, one of thousands who arrived in the UK last summer. Maliky, who worked as a fixer for British journalists in Kabul before the Taliban takeover, found a job as a coach at Roehampton and Fulham Cricket Club.

He said the changes he’s seen in the boys since they attended their first training session last September have been phenomenal.

When they first came, most of them didn’t know how to speak English, but now after playing with English guys they integrated very well and learned about their cultures, learned about their language and learned it also [the local players] about Afghan cultures and taught them how to speak a few words in Pashto.

Most of these guys have a lot of talent. said Mr Maliky. He hopes the training offered by the club will serve as a foundation for a number of players to build a successful future in cricket.

