Sports
College Football Odds: Michigan State, Utah Among the Best Total Win Bets for the 2022 Season
College football’s Week Zero slate is upon us and the regular season kicks off on Saturday, August 27 before the calendar flips to September and things get really hot in Week 1. As information emerges from the preseason camps, fans are chatting in nationwide on why their schools can exceed expectations and put together a special season.
While it’s easy to get caught up in the preseason hype, Las Vegas can always be counted on to offer an unbiased view of reality. For those who have done their homework, Caesars Sportsbook has a plethora of total college football bets to play right away. For those behind on their research, we’ve covered some of the best for you with a quick cheat sheet below.
To help fans identify some of the best winning bets in college football, we scoured the options at Caesars and came up with five great bets to consider for those looking to scratch their college football itch before the season kicks off. So, what are some of the best season win bets in college football? The picks below take us through the Power Five landscape of odds and win totals courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.
Utah over 9 wins (-115)
A game in Florida to kick off the season might scare some into taking Utah, but even if the Utes lose that, a nine-win push or a 10-win total will remain firmly in the game. The offense should be one of the most efficient in the nation with quarterback Cameron Rising returning after a breakout season in which he threw 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. With a 1,000-yard rusher in Tavion Thomas returning and some tight ends back to match the usually solid offensive line, this team is going to physically beat almost anyone on its schedule. USC and Oregon are tough games, but they’re both in Year 1 under new coaches, and the continuity of Kyle Whittingham’s schedule makes the Utes a safer bet than the Trojans or Ducks. Utah destroyed both last season and should win nine games on autopilot in 2022, making the over to nine wins a great roster for a team that can easily win 10 or 11 if things go right.
Expect a leveling off from the Spartans after the elation from last season’s 11-2 run and the Peach Bowl victory. With Heisman finalist Kenneth Walker III moving to the NFL, the Spartans must find a new engine against a schedule that looks tougher than the program’s 2021 slate. Michigan State will face Big Ten East rivals Michigan and Penn State on the road after winning one-possession home games against both last season. Then, to repeat last season’s 2-1 in cross-division action, you’ll need to beat either Minnesota or Wisconsin, in addition to winning Illinois. Home games against Western Michigan, Akron, Rutgers and Indiana seem safe bets for the victory column, but nothing else will come easy for Michigan State. It’s a wonder a team with such appalling pass defense won a New Year’s Six bowl last season, and a regression to six or seven regular season wins looks likely in 2022 as coach Mel Tucker kicks off the program’s foundation. year 3 continues.
Among other issues, a hopeless defense made it impossible last season to live up to expectations for a program that started the year as No. 10 in the AP Top 25, but has since disappeared from the national radar after a 6-7 campaign. But most of the issues that plagued UNC last season can be resolved, making a return to the 8-4 mark the Tar Heels set in 2020 against an 11-opponent power conference schedule quite plausible. Though star quarterback Sam Howell has departed, two solid options are vying to replace him in Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell. The battle winner will be surrounded by solid skill talent, and the offensive line couldn’t possibly allow more sacks than last season’s 3.77 average. The defense has nowhere else to go either, as Gene Chizik takes over as Coordinator and tries to turn a talented unit into something better than last season’s No. 105-ranked scoring defense. If the Tar Heels can get through a sneaky, tough back-to-back on September 3 and 10 in Appalachian State and Georgia State, five of their next six games will be against freshman coaches. Four of those five are first-time head coaches, with Miami’s Mario Cristobal being the only exception. This roster and schedule coupled with the diminished expectations from last season’s disappointment were perfect for legendary coach Mack Brown to show that he still has it.
Nebraska under 7.5 wins (-105)
Nebraska has yet to reach a bowl game under Scott Frost and we are supposed to believe that the Cornhuskers will magically win eight games in Year 5? Hiring Pitt’s offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was a good move, but Whipple isn’t taking Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison. Of course, last season’s 3-9 record can largely be attributed to bad luck amid a string of minor losses. But with Frost clearly in the hot seat, it can be hard to keep the buy-in high in a brutal November (vs. Minnesota, in Michigan, vs. Wisconsin, in Iowa) unless the Cornhuskers 6-2 or better the month enter. Even then, a 1-3 finish resulting in a 7-5 record seems likely.
The number dropped here from 8.5 to 7 after news that star quarterback Sam Hartman is out of action indefinitely due to a medical problem. That’s understandable, considering Hartman is the program’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and just finished second in the voting for ACC Preseason Player of the Year. But the Demon Deacons are more than just a single player program right now. Even if Hartman misses most of the season or the entire season, Wake’s offense should still be very good due to the presence of first-team All-ACC receiver AT Perry, a pair of 500-yard backs from last season and one of the ACC’s best offensive lines. The defense, as usual, remains a question mark, but this program has made six straight bowls, has a solid identity under coach Dave Clawson, and should still have a seven-win floor even if Hartman doesn’t play a piece of cake.
