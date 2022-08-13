Tennis, Motherhood and Serena Williams: The Week in Narrative Articles





This weekend, listen to a collection of New York Times narrative articles read by the reporters who wrote them.

When she got the chance to write an essay in the September issue of Vogue, an essay that would address how she expected to move away from tennis, Serena Williams began talking about her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Her daughter, whom she calls Olympia, wants a sister. And Willems? She and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, would love that too. As Williams prepares to leave court, she continues to model what family planning can look like at the highest levels of sport.

For many, the idea that today’s technology somehow behaves like the human brain is a red herring. There is no evidence that this technology is conscious or conscious, two words that describe an awareness of the surrounding world. That’s true of even the simplest form you could find in a worm, said Colin Allen, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh who studies cognitive abilities in both animals and machines. The dialogue generated by large language models provides no evidence of the kind of feeling even very primitive animals are likely to possess, he said. The problem is that the people closest to the technology, the people who explain it to the public, live with one foot in the future. They sometimes see what they think will happen as well as they see what is happening now. There are a lot of guys in our industry who struggle to tell the difference between science fiction and real life, said Andrew Feldman, chief executive and founder of Cerebras, a company that builds massive computer chips that could help accelerate the advancement of artificial intelligence.

Safe Haven baby boxes are part of the safe haven movement, which has long been closely associated with anti-abortion activism. Safe havens offer desperate mothers a way to anonymously give their newborn babies up for adoption and, advocates say, prevent them from hurting, abandoning or even killing. In the past five years, more than 12 states have passed laws permitting playpens or otherwise expanding safe havens. And reproductive health and child welfare experts say safe haven surrenders are likely to become more common after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Written and narrated by Alexandra Jacobs

The most famous TV ad in the Orwellian year 1984, carefully themed after the novel named after that year, was for the Apple Macintosh desktop computer. The most infamous were those of Crazy Eddie, a chain of low-cost electronics stores in the New York metropolitan area. Gesturing wildly in various costumes or simply in a gray turtleneck and dark blazer, actor Jerry Carroll, often mistaken for the mysterious Eddie, would rattle off a sales pitch that ended with the trembling, beastly certainty: His prices are Insane! People hated those commercials, journalist Gary Weiss reminds us in Retail Gangster, a compact and compelling account of Crazy Eddie’s artificially inflated rise and slow-mo collapse. But they worked, the company went public, with the unfavorable stock symbol CRZY and also worked its way into the punch line of popular culture. Written by Jonathan Abrams and Tania Ganguly | Narrated Tania Ganguli

In the two decades since the NBA and its players’ union agreed to begin testing for marijuana or cannabis, drug perception has undergone a makeover in the United States, where it has been illegal for decades. Researchers don’t fully understand its potential medical benefits or harmful effects, but it has become legal in many states and some professional sports leagues are rethinking penalty policies around its use. Many athletes say they use cannabis for pain relief.

Brittney Griner is one of them.

Want to hear more narrative articles from publications like The New York Times? Download Audm for iPhone and Android The Timess told articles were created by Tally Abecassis, Parin Behrooz, Anna Diamond, Sarah Diamond, Jack DIsidoro, Aaron Esposito, Dan Farrell, Elena Hecht, Adrienne Hurst, Elisheba Ittoop, Emma Kehlbeck, Marion Lozano, Tanya Prez, Krish Seenivasan, Margaret H. Willison, Kate Winslett, John Woo and Tiana Young. Special thanks to Sam Dolnick, Ryan Wegner, Julia Simon and Desiree Ibekwe.

