



The Boston Bruins are now in a buyout window, but don’t expect them to use that or engage in the NHL trading market to become cap compliant. With the injury of Vegas Golden Knights goalkeeper Robin Lehner, the NHL goalkeeper trading market could reopen soon. That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily: Boston Bruins The Boston Bruins are in a 48-hour buyout window from signing Pavel Zacha last Monday, but don’t expect Nick Foligno or Craig Smith to be bought out. VGK: Could Jake Allen be a target for the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL trading market now that Robin Lehner is out for the season? NYI: How did it go? Anders Lee become captain of the New York Islanders? PGH: Moving Marc Andre Fleury in the NHL trading market or in an expansion concept tends to chase teams, right? PHI: Philadelphia Flyers goalkeeper prospect Ivan Fedotov has set a trial date for September 20 as he tries to refute charges he tried to evade to serve for the Russian navy in the unjust war against Ukraine. WSH: Sammi Silber says the Washington Capitals should not have former Montreal Canadiens forward Lars Eller in the NHL trading market at this time. FLA: Paul Maurice has the coaching staff for the Florida Panthers. COL: Again, the Colorado avalanche are the hardest and most expensive tickets to get into Denver. Canada hockey now MTL: Of course, Carey Price’s status will play a big part in that, but if the situation presents itself, Marco D’Amico is advocating for the Montreal Canadiens to move Jake Allen on the NHL trading market before the season starts. CAL: Have the Calgary Flames paid too much on in-salary (and in the NHL trading market) and given too much term for forward Jonathan Huberdeau? I’ve been saying this all along, but what does my colleague Steve Macfarlane think? VAN: How is the wing depth of the Vancouver Canucks looking for a month for training camp? Do they need to hit the NHL trading market to improve it? NHL Mason McTavish is tearing it up for Hockey Canada at the World Juniors. Canada’s hockey assault scandals continue to surface. The latter concerns an alleged police cover-up and the victim is ignored after she was allegedly raped in Quebec City by members of the 2014 Gatineau Olympiques. if that’s true, those agents should be charged. Absolutely disgraceful! (QMJHL). New: Quebec City police have opened an internal investigation to re-examine allegations of 2014 sexual assault involving four Gatineau Olympiques players, Bloc MP Sebastien Lemire told me.@seblemire — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) August 11, 2022

