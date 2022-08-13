How to watch on ICC.tv





Everything you need to know about the Zimbabwe tour through India and Bangladesh and how to watch it live on ICC.tv courtesy of TSM.

After their T20I and ODI series triumph over Bangladesh, Zimbabwe’s attention turns to a touring India side for three ODIs as part of the Cricket World Cup Super League. While the competition will have little impact on India as they have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup to host them, Zimbabwe will need to take a boost in the standings. The hosts are in good shape after their 2-1 win over Bangladesh, but are missing out on the likes of Sean Williams, Craig Ervine and Blessing Muzarabani. India meanwhile welcomes KL Rahul back, with the batter captaining in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

‘Incredible’ Zimbabwe reacts to victory T20 World Cup Qualifier B The top seven teams at the end of the Super League will automatically qualify for the 2023 World Cup, along with host nation India. The remaining teams will have to go through qualifiers to advance to the big event next year. India is currently seventh with 79 points from 12 matches. On the other hand, Zimbabwe is in 12th place with 35 points from 15 matches. While it would be a huge effort, a 3-0 win over India could put them in the neck of Australia, who are 8th in the standings and currently occupy the final qualifying spot. It’s India’s first tour of Zimbabwe since 2016, and the men in blue have fond memories of their last tour, where they whitewashed the hosts 3-0 in the ODI series. All the action will be available live and on demand on ICC.tv. How to watch? ICC.tv Thanks to TSM, the Zimbabwe tour of India and Bangladesh will be available to stream on ICC.tv for just USD 1.99. Registering on ICC.tv is free. Registered users in certain regions can then subscribe to ICC.tv to stream each match. Subscribers can view the games on the ICC.tv website, the ICC.tv mobile applications and on the Samsung TV app. ICC.tv broadcasts regions for Zimbabwe tour in India and Bangladesh The $1.99 Pass is available on ICC.tv in the following regions: Zimbabwe v India: -ALL of Europe, North America, South America, Oceania (including Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands) – ENTIRE Sub-Saharan Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea , Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Runion, Saint Helena, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone , Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Swaziland, So Tom and Prncipe, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia, Zimbabwe. Fans in these regions can subscribe to see everything on ICC.tv Scheme All matches are played at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Zimbabwe v India: 1st ODI: August 18, 9:15 AM Local Time (12:45 PM Indian Standard Time) 2nd ODI: August 20, 9:15 AM Local Time (12:45 PM Indian Standard Time) 3rd ODI: August 22, 9:15 AM Local Time (12:45 PM Indian Standard Time) Selections Zimbabwe v Bangladesh: Bangladesh T20I Squad: Nurul Hasan Sohan (Captain), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Emiraz Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain, Najsulsamul , Hooman -Islam. Zimbabwe T20I Squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano Willems. Zimbabwe ODI squad: Regis Chakabva (Captain), Ryan Burl, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tarisai Musakanda, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba. Zimbabwe v India: India ODI Squad:Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar. Zimbabwe ODI squad: Not yet known

