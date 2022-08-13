Sports
Mississippi State football lands Chris Parson, previous FSU commitee
BRENTWOOD Chris Parson has found a new home in the SEC where he will be surrounded by family.
The four-star Ravenwood quarterback, who moved out of the state of Florida a month ago, committed himself to football in the state of Mississippi on Friday a week before the start of the high school season in Tennessee.
“I already knew where I wanted to be,” said Parson, who will sign during the December signing period and will sign up in January. “It was kind of like I crossed my T’s and put my I’s.
“It just felt like home,” Parson said. “When you know it, you know it. Every time I first came there in June, I felt super comfortable there. That was my first visit to a campus outside the state of Florida in almost a year.”
Parson has close ties to Starkville and the state of Mississippi. His mother grew up in Starkville and his grandparents live about three miles from the football program’s indoor facility. Parson’s father graduated from the state of Mississippi.
“(My grandparents) live literally less than three miles from there,” Parson said. “They leave their house and go to the right, they go to the left and into a small road and they are there on campus.
“It’s been many times when I went there to see family for Thanksgiving and you could hear the cowbells from the Egg Bowl game. They’re literally there. It’s a great honor to be able to play for my family.”
Parson, a four-star 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback, is the No. 10 college football prospect in Tennessee for 2023 and he is the No. 19 QB in the country according to 247Sports Composite. He competed in the Elite 11 Finals in California earlier this summer and was named one of the top 11 quarterbacks by the camp at the end.
Parson is entering his second season as a starter at Ravenwood, but spent his first two years playing ball in Texas high school. In 2021, Parson threw 2,309 yards with 25 touchdowns to lead the Raptors to the TSSAA Class 6A quarterfinals. Parson, who has a strong arm, also ran 1007 yards and added 17 hasty TDs.
Parson disbanded from the state of Florida on July 12, nearly a year after he originally committed. He said he was open to all schools at the time. He visited both Mississippi State and SMU prior to disbanding. He visited Vanderbilt for his first practice of the season.
In the end, he chose a second home and the SEC.
“Plus, you get the chance to swing the ball around in a big offense in the best conference,” Parson said. “SEC is seen as the best conference and best competition. I’m looking forward to it.”
Parson is the third Nashville football player to commit to the Bulldogs, joining Blackman wide receiver Justin Brown and FRA offensive tackle Joe Crocker.
Reach Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or [email protected] and on Twitter @Kreager.
