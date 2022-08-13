Auger-Aliassime from Canada falls against Ruud from Norway in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime stood behind the hard court of the IGA Stadium with one hand on his hip and a look of surprise on his face.

Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday’s quarterfinal against the Canadian, with the return floating over the head of Auger-Aliassime and inside the baseline.

Auger-Aliassime struggled back, but his shot found the net. Nothing worked for him on this day – not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk – in a 6-1, 6-2 defeat that lasted just 74 minutes.

“[My]the first two games were good, some positive things,” said Auger-Aliassime. “I never thought it would end like this today.”

The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliasime came into play this week without dropping a set, but came out flat on a cloudy afternoon. Ruud, the number 4 from Norway, closed the first set in a solid 36 minutes and took the partisan audience out of the match.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, committed 21 unforced errors to just eight for Ruud, who advanced to his third Masters 1000 semifinal of the season.

“It was a perfect day for me at the office,” said Ruud.

Ruud who will then play Poland’s No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz, a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-1 winner over Nick Kyrgios.

Auger-Aliassime hoped to become the first Canadian since Denis Shapovalov in 2017 to reach the semifinals at this ATP Tour event. The last Canadian to win this tournament was Robert Bedard in 1958.

“It’s super disappointing to lose a tournament like this and especially here,” said Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime falls in quarterfinals at National Bank Open The Montreal native lost 6-1, 6-2 to Norwegian Casper Ruud to be ousted from the National Bank Open.

Unseeded players were scheduled to play in the evening quarterfinals. American Tommy Paul would face Brit Daniel Evans and Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta would face British qualifier Jack Draper.

Auger-Aliassime was unable to get on track despite regular urging from the nearly packed crowd. He threw more shots than usual and his mistakes came at critical moments.

With a powerful forehand and effective two-handed backhand, Ruud was clinical in his attack and relentless with pressure. Auger-Aliassime was close behind and had to settle for a defensive style.

The Canadian gave up two quick breaks in the second set before finally holding the serve to make it 1-4.

“To lose my service game right away, and then another… of three-love really felt like the worst possible outcome today,” said Auger-Aliassime. “That’s when it gets really tough.

“I tried my best, but he was also getting more comfortable and confident, so it’s going to be a lot harder.”

Hurkacz passes Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios

Earlier in the day, Hurkacz took advantage of two double faults from Kyrgios early in the third set for the first service break of their match. He rolled from there to end the Australian’s nine-match winning streak.

“Nick is a super opponent, he can make any shot,” said Hurkacz. “He doesn’t really have many weaknesses, if any. I was just trying to serve [well]and stay aggressive.”

There was no wasted energy from Kyrgios, who played as if he had a taxi waiting outside the hall.

Usually he only bounced the ball once and went straight into his serve move. The pace of the game agreed with Hurkacz, a right-handed six-legged friend who matched the Australian’s power play.

Both players had break opportunities, but tiebreaks were needed to complete the first two sets.

Kyrgios, who sent defending champion and world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev into the second round, slowed in the third set and his serve lost part of the pit.

“I’m not a machine, I’m a human,” Kyrgios said. “My knees hurt, my back hurt, my stomach [area]was painful. I tried to keep moving, but I just stiffened.”

Kyrgios came into the game with wins in 15 of his last 16 matches, with Novak Djokovic’s only defeat in last month’s Wimbledon final.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday and the final of the US$6.57 million tournament will take place on Sunday. The winner will earn just over $915,000.

Two-time champion Halep advances to semi-finals

Simona Halep is a two-time National Bank Open champion and last won the Canadian title in 2018. But the 30-year-old says she’s a completely different person now.

The Romanian advanced to the semifinals of the tournament after beating Coco Gauff of the United States 6-4, 7-6 on Friday afternoon. Halep said she has evolved on and off the field since she won the Rogers Cup four years ago.

“I’ve changed a lot, including as a person,” said Halep, who also won the event in 2016. “As a player, I don’t know what exactly I did, but I feel like I’ve improved in a lot of ways. Then came the pandemic, so I think it was a bit of a struggle for everyone.

“But I’m a better person. I’m a better player. So this helps me and gives me the confidence to work hard.”

29th WTA 1000 Semifinal Two-time champion @Simona Halep secures her place in the last four after beating Gauff 6-4, 7-6(2)!#NBO22 pic.twitter.com/AaeDrk1mSM —@WTA

The top six places in the tournament were eliminated by the Round of 16, making seventh-seeded Pegula the top-rated player in the WTA event. She defeated Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-3 in their quarterfinals.

Halep and Pegula have never played against each other. During her post-match press conference, Halep glanced at a nearby television where Pegula was playing for match point against Putintseva.

“It’s going to be a big challenge to meet a new opponent, but it’s always like that,” Halep said. “But it’s going to be a semi-final, so she’s definitely going to play good tennis.

“She’s solid. She’s already at the top.’

Dabrowski from Ottawa advances to semifinal doubles

Later, Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico defeated Andreja Klepac of Slovenia and Alexa Guarachi of Chile 2-6, 6-2 (10) to advance to the doubles semifinals.

Dabrowski and Olmos will face American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez in the semifinals.

The quarterfinal between Halep and Gauff on Friday was the only two-seeded National Bank Open. Gauff was 10th in the tournament and Halep is 15th.

Halep is now 4-0 in singles against Gauff on the WTA Tour. She said the 18-year-old American is becoming increasingly dangerous as an adversary.

“She’s a bit stronger. She hits stronger and the serve was much stronger today. Her backhand is always difficult,” said Halep, who last played against Gauff in Madrid earlier this season. “I think she has improved a lot since we played last time.”

In later quarter-finals, the 12th seed Belinda Bencic from Switzerland would face Beatriz Haddad Maia from Brazil and the 14th seed Karolina Pliskova would face China’s Zheng Qinwen.